IAF Chief Confirms Destroying Five Pakistani Jets During Operation Sindoor

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Saturday that at least five Pakistani Air Force jets were shot down by the S-400 air defence system during Operation Sindoor. He made the statement while speaking at the Air Marshal Katre Annual Lecture in Bengaluru. According to him, the Pakistan fighter aircraft were targeted and destroyed at a range of 300 kilometres.

He also said that IAF destroyed some parked F-16 fighter jets of the Pakistani Air Force at Jacobabad airbase during the same operation, marking a significant military achievement.

S-400 Air Defence System Proves to Be a Game-Changer

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh credited the S-400 air defence system for keeping Pakistani aircraft away from Indian airspace. “Our air defence systems have done a wonderful job. The S-400 system, which we had recently bought, has been a game-changer. The range of that system has really kept their aircraft away from their weapons like those long-range glide bombs that they have. They have not been able to use any one of those because they have not been able to penetrate the system,” he said. The IAF chief emphasised the importance of the system in protecting Indian territory.

Record-Breaking Surface-to-Air Kill Achieved

The IAF chief confirmed five confirmed kills and an additional large aircraft shot down during the operation. “We have five confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” AP Singh stated.

The engagement showcased the S-400 system’s capability to intercept enemy aircraft at long range, marking one of the most significant achievements in India’s air defence history during a combat operation.

