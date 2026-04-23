Lalit Modi Slams BCCI For Tight Scheduling Of Team India After IPL 2026, Raising Player Workload Issues

Lalit Modi vs BCCI: Lalit Modi, the former head of the Indian Premier League, recently attacked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X (previously Twitter) for what he described as “outrageous scheduling.” Modi stated that the players’ welfare should come first and that they needed time with their families. He continued by saying that the Board should have a professional CEO and be primarily composed of former players. Modi attacked the BCCI for failing to modernise stadiums, which may enhance the fan experience, during his rant on Twitter. Additionally, he stated that the board should improve its human resource management and provide players with high compensation.

Lalit Modi slams BCCI for tight scheduling after IPL 2026







In his tweet, Modi addressed an alleged NDTV report that said Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of Team India, was dissatisfied with the BCCI due to the team’s strict schedule. The IPL 2026 final is presently set for May 31, while the location has not yet been announced. As of now, India will play Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at Mullanpur just six days later, on June 6. It is highly possible that some experienced players would be rested for the Afghanistan match, given how close the IPL final is. Lalit Modi claimed that the board doesn’t have to worry about money and that the BCCI was “killing its players” with this “hectic scheduling.”

Team India struggles in the longest format under Gautam Gambhir

India has had difficulties playing Test cricket at home during the past two years. At home, South Africa in 2025 and New Zealand in 2024 whitewashed India. The choice to rest senior players in these situations, even when playing Afghanistan, has drawn criticism. The World Test Championship will not include the match versus Afghanistan.

Fans and experts alike are questioning if coach Gambhir is truly qualified for the position, at least in red ball cricket, in light of these results. India’s chances of making it to the World Test Championship final have also been threatened by the home whitewashes. India failed to qualify for the WTC final in 2025 after losing to New Zealand in 2024. Later that year, they lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy to Australia.

Lalit Modi goes after BCCI for massive loss of ₹2400 crores

According to Lalit Modi, the change in the home-and-away format might cost the BCCI and IPL teams about ₹2400 crores every season. Despite having two more teams, there are currently 74 matches. The total number of games would increase to 94 in a full home-and-away structure, in which every team plays every other team twice during the league stage. The BCCI had to reduce to the current format due to scheduling restrictions. “(For) every game, the BCCI gets 50 per cent, and the remaining 50 per cent is distributed to teams. So, teams are now losing out on 20 games. It is by contractual obligation for the fees that they’re paying to provide them home and away,” Modi said in an interview with Sportstar.

He went on to say that each IPL team would lose out on over INR 120 Cr in revenue every season as a result of the change. The former IPL commissioner added, “If there were 94 matches today on a home and away basis – Rs 118 crore a game – it’s Rs 2,400 crore, just the media rights. That’s Rs 2,400 crores extra that’s coming to the BCCI,” he claimed. “Out of this, Rs 1,200 crores would have gone to the 10 teams, each team would have got 120 crores, and the team value should have automatically been higher.”

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