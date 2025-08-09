Operation Akhal Continues: Two Soldiers Martyred In The Longest Counter-Terror Drive in Jammu and Kashmir

Two soldiers have died after suffering injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Officials said four other troops sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. Reports indicate that security forces killed three terrorists during the gunfight, but authorities have officially confirmed the recovery of only one terrorist’s body so far. The encounter took place during an ongoing anti-terror operation in the region.

Security forces remain deployed in the area, and the situation continues to be tense as they maintain a strong vigil to prevent any further escalation.

Operation AKHAL, Kulgam | Lance/Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh made supreme sacrifice. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues: Chinar Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/WtabIZ6Mf0 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

Indian Army Confirms Loss of Two Personnel

The Indian Army confirmed the death of two soldiers in an official statement on X. “Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation.

#Update : In pics 2 soldiers who lost their lives in #Akhal #Kulgam encounter have been identified as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh. Operation going on… pic.twitter.com/PHYop4cUw8 — The Lal Chowk Journal (@LalChowkJournal) August 9, 2025

Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” the post read. The statement highlighted the bravery and commitment of the soldiers, who died while serving the nation during the ongoing counter-terrorism operation in Kulgam.

Operation Akhal Targets Terrorist Network

Security forces launched Operation Akhal on August 1 as part of a major counter-terrorism drive in Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force conducted a large-scale cordon and search operation. The forces initially engaged in a gun battle with terrorists last Friday. The operation paused overnight and resumed the following day with additional troop deployment. When fighting restarted, security forces killed two terrorists during the exchange of fire. Officials confirmed the operation remains active as forces search the dense terrain for remaining threats.

One of the Longest Ongoing Operations in the Region

Officials described Operation Akhal as one of the longest-running anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s history. So far, 13 security personnel have been injured since the start of the mission. The region’s geography, including thick foliage, caves, and large boulders, poses major challenges for the troops, as these areas serve as hideouts for terrorists. Additionally, heavy rainfall in the area is hampering search and movement.

Despite these obstacles, the forces continue their coordinated efforts to eliminate any remaining terrorist elements and restore normalcy in the region. The operation will persist until all objectives are met.

Must Read: 83 Years Of Quit India Movement: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters Of ‘Do Or Die’ Movement