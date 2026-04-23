Simon Doull Names Best IPL Finisher — Ignores IPL 2026 Stars MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya

Kieron Pollard was just rated the greatest finisher in IPL history by former New Zealand fast bowler and top analyst Simon Doull. Doull was participating in a “winner stays on” format on the Cricbuzz platform, in which users are asked to evaluate a succession of players one by one based on specific parameters, with the winner remaining to be compared to the next player. Doull was asked to choose among finishers in IPL history in this particular case. The players chosen represented the greatest hitters in IPL history. Doull was first asked to choose between Glenn Maxwell and David Miller. He selected the Protean southpaw who has previously played for the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants. He is currently a member of the Delhi Capitals in the 2026 Indian Premier League.

IPL: Delhi Capitals’ David Miller emerging as top contender

David Miller played a significant role in the Punjab Kings (previously known as Kings XI Punjab) lineup, which placed second in the 2014 Indian Premier League. He has frequently taken the lead in the final overs over the years. His greatest performance occurred in the 2013 season when he batted at No. 5 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and reached a century in 38 balls. Miller was preferred by Simon Doull over players like Dinesh Karthik, Rinku Singh, and Glenn Maxwell. In the end, Miller was defeated by Tim David of Australia and RCB.

Over the past few years of the IPL and T20 cricket in general, Tim David has demonstrated his complete striking potential. He recently became the second-fastest player in the IPL to reach 1,000 runs in terms of balls faced. Additionally, David was crucial to RCB’s IPL victory the previous year. David was chosen by Simon Doull over a number of well-known players, such as Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya, Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Albie Morkel.

Simon Doull Picks Kieron Pollard over MS Dhoni and Andre Russell

Simon Doull chose MS Dhoni over Tim David. Doull also selected MS Dhoni above Andre Russell, however he ultimately went for Kieron Pollard instead of MS Dhoni. Since his IPL retirement in 2023, Pollard has served as the batting coach for the Mumbai Indians. As a player, Pollard was instrumental in helping MI, the only IPL team he has ever played for, win five trophies.

How did Kieron Pollard perform in IPL?

Kieron Pollard played 189 games in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. He scored 3,412 runs in 171 innings. Pollard having hit more than 200 fours and sixes each is one of the very few batters to have hit more sixes than fours. He struck at a rate close to 150 while hitting 16 fifties. However, it was his batting in the death overs that impressed the fans and even experts. He struck at 181.5 in the final four overs while scoring 1,708 runs in the death overs. Pollard won numerous matches for the Mumbai Indians thanks to his hard-hitting batting in the final overs.

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