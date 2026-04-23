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Home > Sports News > Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs CSK in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs CSK in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium promises high-voltage action. MI start as favourites with home advantage, while the toss could be crucial on a batting-friendly pitch as Hardik Pandya’s side face Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK tonight.

Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 23, 2026 13:36:48 IST

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs CSK in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede?

MI vs CSK Winner Prediction: Calling it a clash of heavyweights might be an understatement as the two most successful IPL teams face off at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. The Mumbai Indians will host their arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings, in what is termed as the El-Classico by the fans. The two five-time champions are placed in the bottom half of the IPL 2026 points table. However, the attention would still be on the two teams. With MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, possibly being sidelined, two of the most highly fan-followed players will be missing this clash. A win would see either of the sides jump to six points. The hosts, MI, will start as favourites against the Super Kings. But what else does the MI vs CSK match prediction say? Let’s find out!

MI vs CSK: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

A batting-friendly track might be available for the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter, as per the Wankhede Stadium pitch report. In Mumbai, the breeze usually gives the fast bowlers considerable swing with the new ball. At Wankhede Stadium, the pacers are unlikely to produce seam movement aside from the swing.

Excellent batting conditions are anticipated for most of the match, for the MI vs CSK pitch report. It is therefore expected of batters to exploit the surface and score runs quickly. As the game goes on, the Wankhede Stadium pitch report also suggests some help for the spinners. The spinners may get some turn and cause problems for the batters in the middle overs as the ball ages.

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MI vs CSK: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Krish Bharat, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah; Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson; Impact Player: Gurjapneet Singh

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 33

Date

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

MI vs CSK Toss Prediction: How Will Toss Impact Today’s IPL 2026 Match?

Once again, the MI vs CSK match will be hugely impacted by the toss at Wankhede Stadium. The two titans are equally matched, but who wins the toss could change the result of the clash. The Wankhede Stadium has generally been a nightmare for the teams defending targets. So it will be expected from the team winning the toss to bowl first and chase the target. 

MI vs CSK Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

The Mumbai Indians will start as favourites in today’s MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 clash. The Hardik Pandya-led side, coming into this clash, registered a strong 99-run win at home against the Gujarat Titans. While playing at home, MI would have the experience of playing at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the Super Kings could bounce back in this game if they go on to win the toss. 

MI vs CSK Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI)

Also Read: Lalit Modi Slams BCCI For Tight Scheduling Of Team India After IPL 2026, Raising Player Workload Issues

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs CSK in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede?

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs CSK in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede?
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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Winner Prediction: Who Will Win MI vs CSK in Tonight’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede?
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