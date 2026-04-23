West Bengal Elections 2026: Wild Elephant Storms Jhargram Poll Booth During Voting, Shocking Voters As Dramatic Moment Is Caught On Video

The democratic spirit of West Bengal met the raw power of nature this Thursday, April 23 2026 when Jhargram experienced unexpected developments during its first Assembly election phase. The Jitusol Primary School polling station experienced continuous voter activity until a wild elephant named “Ramlal” arrived as an impressive yet disturbing visitor. The giant elephant walking at the polling booth became a major internet sensation after the sun rose above the Jangalmahal forested area. The elephant queuing at the polling station created a strange scene that showed how the Election Commission needed to manage its unique geographical challenges for this green corridor area during the high-stakes political battle between the TMC and BJP.

Jumbo-Sized Democracy: Navigating the Intersection of Corridors and Constituent Rights

The existence of a tusker at Jitusol showed the main danger that affects voting throughout the forest areas of South Bengal. Jhargram alone hosts nearly 60% of the 25 polling stations that have been classified as high-risk because they sit on active elephant migratory paths. The forest department used “Airavat” vehicles and trained “Hula Parties,” who are traditional response teams that handle wild animal control to protect voters during the electoral process.

Ramlal Goes Viral While Safeguarding Voting in Ecologically Sensitive Zones

The delicate balancing act achieved its goal because “Ramlal” became a social media sensation while the main goal stayed intact: to provide voters with protected spaces where they could vote in one of the state’s most ecologically sensitive areas.

Viral Vigilance: Digital Documentation of the Jangalmahal Jungle Connection

The video showing an elephant entering a building created a worldwide spectacle that displayed how Bengal interacts with its wildlife on what should have been an ordinary voting day. The locals experienced their typical worries about preservation efforts and modern development, which combined with their traditional cultural practices to create a new situation.

VIDEO | West Bengal Polls: An elephant entered the area near the polling station at Jitusol Primary School in Jhargram. (Source: Third Party)#AssemblyPollsWithPTI #WestBengalPollsWithPTI (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UN6axPscmO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026







Gentle Giants on Guard: Heightened Safety Ensures Smooth Voting Near Forest Zone

The massive animal stood only yards from the school entrance, which demonstrated how forest authorities had increased their safety measures since they needed to prepare for their duties before the election started. The emergency teams responded quickly to the situation, which resulted in no problems during the early voting period because the “Gentle Giants” of the jungle maintained their unofficial presence in regional history throughout the 2026 election.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video