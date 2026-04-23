Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections have begun to transform the state’s political heritage through their historic voting process. The citizens of Chennai and other areas start their democratic voting process today, which falls on April 23 2026. Thalapathy Vijay, who people most expected to vote first, participated in the voting process. The poll will be his first political candidacy after he founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam political party in 2024. The movie star-turned-politician indicates his investment in the election process by contesting for two important electoral constituencies. The people at his polling station in Chennai converted from routine polling processes to a frenzy when he arrived due to his intense influence on Tamil voters.

TVK Leader Thalapathy Vijay’s Polling Day Surge and High-Stakes Double Candidacy

The TVK chief showed the total extent of the “Vijay Wave” when he went to vote. The situation at the Chennai booth transformed into an overwhelming display of fan devotion when people showed their support for the actor. The security team failed to protect the actor who was surrounded by excited fans and desperate media workers who wanted to see their “Thalapathy” in his new role as a candidate.

Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed by Crowd, Maintains Calm Amid Chaos at Polling Booth

The social media platforms show viral footage that shows Vijay maintaining his calm while the crowd physically swarmed him. The logistical challenge of reaching his vehicle became a testament to his transition from a cinematic icon to a serious political contender. The Perambur and Trichy East voters have experienced an electrifying election race because they can now meet their candidate in person at the election events, which have made their districts the main democratic centers of the state.

Viral Moments of Vijay Mobbed at Chennai Booth Define 2026 Election Fever

At this time online platforms show only footage of the actor exiting the voting site, which creates a situation where he transforms from being a celebrity to becoming a regular person. The “mobbed” footage showed his car exit because it captured how people watched him and how they anticipated his movements as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. His bodyguards created a human barrier to protect him from the people who had gathered since Thursday morning.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/lvVizuciek — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026







Crowd Frenzy Signals Vijay’s Rising Political Clout in Tamil Nadu

The physical crowding caused the area to stop functioning, but political analysts understood the moment’s true meaning. The situation in Tamil Nadu’s power dynamics has shifted because the movie star cast his vote, which we can see through visual evidence. The mobbing behavior reveals how much the “Thalapathy” brand has developed into electoral value. The 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections will show a fierce battle between political factions through videos of Vijay among supporters, which have become the main visual representation of the election.

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