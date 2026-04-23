Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

Tamil Nadu votes on April 23, 2026, as actor-turned-politician Vijay casts his first ballot, sparking frenzy. Massive crowds, viral videos, and his double candidacy highlight a shifting political landscape and growing influence of the TVK leader.

Vijay’s First Vote Sparks Frenzy, Signals Major Political Shift
Vijay’s First Vote Sparks Frenzy, Signals Major Political Shift

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 23, 2026 11:33:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections have begun to transform the state’s political heritage through their historic voting process. The citizens of Chennai and other areas start their democratic voting process today, which falls on April 23 2026. Thalapathy Vijay, who people most expected to vote first, participated in the voting process. The poll will be his first political candidacy after he founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam political party in 2024. The movie star-turned-politician indicates his investment in the election process by contesting for two important electoral constituencies. The people at his polling station in Chennai converted from routine polling processes to a frenzy when he arrived due to his intense influence on Tamil voters.

TVK Leader Thalapathy Vijay’s Polling Day Surge and High-Stakes Double Candidacy

The TVK chief showed the total extent of the “Vijay Wave” when he went to vote. The situation at the Chennai booth transformed into an overwhelming display of fan devotion when people showed their support for the actor. The security team failed to protect the actor who was surrounded by excited fans and desperate media workers who wanted to see their “Thalapathy” in his new role as a candidate.

Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed by Crowd, Maintains Calm Amid Chaos at Polling Booth

The social media platforms show viral footage that shows Vijay maintaining his calm while the crowd physically swarmed him. The logistical challenge of reaching his vehicle became a testament to his transition from a cinematic icon to a serious political contender. The Perambur and Trichy East voters have experienced an electrifying election race because they can now meet their candidate in person at the election events, which have made their districts the main democratic centers of the state.

You Might Be Interested In

Viral Moments of Vijay Mobbed at Chennai Booth Define 2026 Election Fever

At this time online platforms show only footage of the actor exiting the voting site, which creates a situation where he transforms from being a celebrity to becoming a regular person. The “mobbed” footage showed his car exit because it captured how people watched him and how they anticipated his movements as the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. His bodyguards created a human barrier to protect him from the people who had gathered since Thursday morning.



Crowd Frenzy Signals Vijay’s Rising Political Clout in Tamil Nadu

The physical crowding caused the area to stop functioning, but political analysts understood the moment’s true meaning. The situation in Tamil Nadu’s power dynamics has shifted because the movie star cast his vote, which we can see through visual evidence. The mobbing behavior reveals how much the “Thalapathy” brand has developed into electoral value. The 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections will show a fierce battle between political factions through videos of Vijay among supporters, which have become the main visual representation of the election.

Also Read: R.K. Nagar Assembly Election 2026: Full Candidate List, Party-Wise Breakdown, Key Contenders and High-Stakes Constituency Battle Explained

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Voting Time, Total Seats, Documents Required and Full Polling Day Guidelines Explained

West Bengal & Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Find Your Polling Booth Online, Via App & Voter Slip Before Voting Day

Who is Dhivya Sathyaraj? DMK Leader Says Supporters Of Vijay’s TVK Hurled Slippers At Her During Election Campaign In Chennai

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Bengal Roadshow, Claims Mamata Didi Is Gone; Says TMC Exit Is Certain Amid Political Storm

Will BJP Rule Tamil Nadu? K Annamalai Claims Strong Pro-NDA Wave In 2026 Polls, Attacks MK Stalin’s DMK Over Poor Governance

LATEST NEWS

Will Petrol, Diesel Prices In India Rise By ₹25–28 Per Litre After Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026?

‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Documentary Faces Ban Demand By Punjab Police Ahead Of OTT Debut, Raising Questions Over Crime Glorification

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at resultsassam.nic.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps to Check Results

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

IPL 2026: Big Boost for Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Starc’s Comeback Confirmed — Details Inside

Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability

Why Nepal Is Cracking Down On Indian Goods: All About The India-Nepal Border Tensions, Protests & ₹63 Limit Rule Under Balendra Shah

What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

Bengaluru Horror: 19-Year-Old Kills Newborn, Dumps Body In A Bag After Giving Birth Inside A Factory Toilet; Probe Underway

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video
Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS