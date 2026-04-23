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Home > India News > Is India Buying 40 Sukhoi Su-57 Jets From Russia Amid AMCA Delay? New Report Make Big Claims

Is India Buying 40 Sukhoi Su-57 Jets From Russia Amid AMCA Delay? New Report Make Big Claims

India is reportedly in advanced talks with Russia to acquire 40 Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jets, even as it develops its indigenous AMCA program. If finalised, the deal could significantly enhance India’s combat readiness against China and Pakistan.

India eyes 40 Sukhoi Su-57 jets from Russia amid AMCA delays. Photo: Gemini.
India eyes 40 Sukhoi Su-57 jets from Russia amid AMCA delays. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 23, 2026 13:23:11 IST

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Is India Buying 40 Sukhoi Su-57 Jets From Russia Amid AMCA Delay? New Report Make Big Claims

Sukhoi Su-57: As India continues efforts to build its first 5th-generation stealth aircraft, known as Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), reports are suggesting that New Delhi is preparing to purchase dozens of ready-made Sukhoi Su-57 jets. NewsX cannot independently verify the reports as there is no official word from the Ministry of Defence. Reports claim that India is has reached advanced stages of talks to buy 40 fully built Su-57 jets from Russia. The reports of the deal came at a time when India is reportedly negotiation with US and French authorities for F-35 and Rafael fighter jets. 

Observers say that deal suggest that it will still take years for India to develop it own 5th gen aircraft, AMCA. Some reports suggest that the aircraft will be ready by 2040.

Sukhoi Su-57 Not New To India

Sukhoi is not new to India. India bought its base model Su-30MKI some two decades ago. It later moved indigenous large scale production. The new deal is being reportedly negotiated on similar lines. Report claim that Russia is likely sharing access to source code and even offering a joint development model. 

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All About Sukhoi Su-57 

Sukhoi’s latest version is expected to be Su-57M1. It’s new engine  AL-51F-1 comes with a higher thrust, more fuel efficiency and requires lower maintenance when compared to earlier versions. For the better stability, the body of the aircraft has been redesigned. To avoid detection and interception, it also comes with hidden weapon bays.

Analysts say that it competes with China’s Chengdu J-20. Some reports believe that it can challenge older aircraft designs such as the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor.

Why Is India Buying Sukhoi Su-57?

India is expanding its aircraft inventory at a time when China and Pakistan are collaborating on J-20 stealth fighters and J-10C. If the deal is inked, India can compensate the shortfall of aircraft and will be battle ready against Beijing and Islamabad. 

On April 2, a committee from Russia has studied details of a partnership between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Russia on supplying fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Sukhoi 57 (Su-57) to the Indian Air Force, with a quotation from the Russian side being awaited about the investment, the HAL Chairman & Managing Director, DK Sunil said.

What HAL Said About Sukhoi Su-57

In an interview with ANI, the HAL CMD said, “I think presentations have been made regarding the Su-57 to the Air Force team by the Russian team regarding the capabilities of the aircraft. We have had one estimation of the capacity of our plants for the Russian equipment. A committee of Russians has also studied and said that roughly 50 per cent of the facilities can be used for producing this aircraft, but some new investments will be required.”

He told ANI, “We are awaiting the Russian quotation about the investment. Then we will approach the Air Force that these are the kind of numbers required to produce these aircraft and these are the timelines.”

The longstanding and wide-ranging military technical cooperation between India and Russia has evolved from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a brief.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Is Barak 8? How India’s Missile Shield Intercepted Pakistan Ballistic Missile Over Haryana, Saved Delhi During Operation Sindoor

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Is India Buying 40 Sukhoi Su-57 Jets From Russia Amid AMCA Delay? New Report Make Big Claims
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