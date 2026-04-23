‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

Actor Sonam Bajwa has offered a candid glimpse into her relationship with Mumbai's paparazzi culture, describing it as equal parts awkward, amusing, and inevitable. In an interview with ANI, Bajwa admitted she often finds herself unsure of how to react when photographers surround her and ask to pose.

Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them.' Photo: Instagram
Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them.' Photo: Instagram

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 23, 2026 15:02:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

Actor Sonam Bajwa has offered a candid glimpse into her relationship with Mumbai’s paparazzi culture, describing it as equal parts awkward, amusing, and inevitable.

In an interview with ANI, Bajwa admitted she often finds herself unsure of how to react when photographers surround her and ask to pose.

“I laugh out loud. I don’t know what to do in front of Paps. And, you know, they are waiting for you even outside the salon. I can’t say no to them. But, I feel very shy, I don’t know what to pose in front of them if I have just come out of a salon,” she said.

You Might Be Interested In

Despite the discomfort, the actor spoke warmly about the photographers, calling them “very cool” and praising their friendly nature.

“The Paps are very cool, by the way. They make you laugh so much. I feel like people will think, why she keep giggling in front of Paps?” Bajwa added.

She also highlighted the humorous side of these encounters, revealing that she often shares light moments with photographers.

“You must have heard their commentary in some videos. They are our legendary Paps. So, I laugh a lot with them. I have a good time talking to them. I love seeing them every once in a while,” she said.

However, Bajwa acknowledged that constant public scrutiny can be challenging, especially during unguarded moments.

“But sometimes, you have just woken up. You haven’t even had a cup of coffee. You are late for the gym. And, as soon as you reach the gym, you see Paps. And, your face is swollen. You might not have slept since last night. You haven’t had enough water. But paps are waiting for you…,” she said.

Reflecting on the inevitability of being photographed, Bajwa noted how deeply embedded paparazzi culture has become in Mumbai.

“Everybody gets conscious. Imagine if I catch you within 30 minutes of you waking up. You will not like it. So, that happens. But I think that’s part and parcel of our job. And, now this culture is set. Paps culture in Mumbai is set. So, I always tell myself, Always be prepared that the Paps are going to be there. No matter where you are going,” the ‘Baaghi 4’ actress said.

She also spoke about the advanced equipment used by photographers, comparing it to wildlife cameras.

“The cameras used in the wildlife, I am telling you, those cameras are capturing humans. So, I ask them, Why did you bring this camera?” Sonam Bajwa said.

Recalling advice from fellow actor and a close friend, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bajwa said, “Once Jacqueline briefed me, she said, Babe…those HD zooming cameras are dangerous… Always be mindful that they can use that camera. But, still humans forget. So, I forget. Sometimes I say, Paps are taking wildlife photography cameras. So, be prepared. Or mask. That’s a very good way. Jacqueline herself follows it. She is mostly in masks.”

Bajwa also emphasised that paparazzi often respect boundaries when requested. “But, the Paps are really sweet. A lot of times when I have requested them, please don’t capture me today. I am not feeling well. They always listen. They always respect that. And, I am very grateful for it.”

On the work front, Bajwa will next be seen in ‘Pitt Siyapa,’ an upcoming Punjabi comedy-drama directed by Rupinder Chahal.

The film, slated for release on May 1, 2026, features Bajwa alongside Paramvir Singh Cheema.

The story follows Nimmi, a character played by Bajwa, who launches a unique “funeral business” that organises virtual last rites for NRIs unable to return home.

The narrative blends chaos and comedy as she manages a team of misfits before taking a dramatic turn involving a Dubai-based crime ring, romance, and unexpected heroism.  

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Documentary Faces Ban Demand By Punjab Police Ahead Of OTT Debut, Raising Questions Over Crime Glorification 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood paparazzi culturesonam bajwasonam bajwa hot picsSonam Bajwa latest newsSonam Bajwa paparazziSonam Bajwa paps videoSonam Bajwa sexy picsSonam Bajwa upcoming movie

RELATED News

Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

Is Broken But Beautiful Season 5 Coming Soon? Ekta Kapoor Drops Major Hint, Sparks Fresh Buzz Among Fans Over Possible Return

Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

Remember Fruity From Son Pari? Tanvi Hegde at 34 Chooses Gaming Life, Steps Away From Acting to Reclaim Lost Childhood

LATEST NEWS

West Bengal Elections 2026: Wild Elephant Storms Jhargram Poll Booth During Voting, Shocking Voters As Dramatic Moment Is Caught On Video

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

‘Jhalmuri Maine Khayi, Lekin Jhal TMC Ko Lagi’: PM Modi Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee As West Bengal Goes To Voting

What Is He Jian? China Teases Nuclear Aircraft Carrier, Shares Video On PLA Founding Anniversary | WATCH

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

NSE IPO Update: Sebi Panel Clears ₹1,800 Crore Settlement — What’s Next For India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Listing?

Simon Doull Names Best IPL Finisher — Ignores IPL 2026 Stars MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya

Graveyard Dating Trend: Why Is Gen Z Ditching Cafes For Cemeteries? Reason Behind Viral Romance Shift

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments
‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments
‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments
‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

QUICK LINKS