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Home > Elections > West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

West Bengal exit polls will not be released today as the Election Commission has banned them till 6:30 pm on April 29 due to phased voting.

West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 (Image: AI-generated)
West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 23, 2026 15:07:30 IST

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West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it clear that no exit polls will be released today for the state of West Bengal, even though the first phase of voting occurs on April 23. The reason is that the ECI has laid down very strict rules regarding when exit polls can be released to the public: they cannot release exit poll results during any of the phases of voting; therefore, until all five phases of voting are completed, voters and political observers will have to wait before they can begin making projections regarding the outcome of the elections.

According to ECI guidelines, the ban on exit polls goes into effect from 7 a.m. on April 9 and will remain in effect until 6:30 p.m. on April 29. The ban will continue after that date on all five major Assembly elections including West Bengal where voting occurs in two phases April 23 and April 29.

West Bengal exit polls ban explained as EC enforces strict timeline

Per the ECI guidelines, no agency or platform may publish or broadcast results from West Bengal exit polls until the specified deadline has passed on April 29. The ECI has listed Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as the basis for this restriction. As a result, violation of the restrictions is classified as a serious crime with potential penalties, including up to two years’ imprisonment, fine, or both.

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The extended ban is mainly due to phased polling. Since West Bengal is voting in two stages, the Election Commission has ensured that no exit poll influences voters in constituencies yet to vote. This is why West Bengal exit polls will only be available after the final phase ends on April 29.

West Bengal exit polls delay tied to ongoing phased voting

The first phase of polling in West Bengal saw a key update just before voting began. On April 22, the Election Commission released booth-wise lists of voters whose cases had been decided by tribunals. These lists included both inclusion and exclusion categories.

Reports suggest that 650 cases were decided by tribunals, out of which 139 voters were added to the electoral roll. This brought the total number of voters in the first phase to 3,60,77,310. However, the Commission did not share the total number of applicants or how many were ultimately admitted, even as West Bengal exit polls remain restricted.

West Bengal exit polls delay tied to ongoing phased voting

The West Bengal election continues to be a high-voltage contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, led in the state by Suvendu Adhikari, is pushing hard to form the government.

As with all states the same rules apply to exit polls for West Bengal, thus exit polls will not be available until after the polls have taken place. For West Bengal, other political parties participating in elections include CPI (M) and INC. Campaigns are focus on local culture, identity and government and how they relate to elections. TMC will rely on grassroots action, while the BJP plan includes large rallies and national campaigns.

West Bengal exit polls context amid high-stakes political battle

Exit poll ban applies to all states the same as exits polls for West Bengal. For example, Tamil Nadu will have similar restrictions for its polls that will take place on April 23 for 234 Assembly seats out of approximately 4,023 candidates who are competing for votes from approximately 57,343,291 voters. 

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik conducted preparation review through control room to facilitate smooth elections, and after the exit poll results from 2021 predicted a strong success for DK Stalin’s DMK-led coalition (175 to 195) versus the AIADMK coalition (38 to 54), there are restrictions on exit polls for West Bengal and all other states.

Release Date and Silence Rules for West Bengal Exit Polls

In addition to banning exit polls, the Election Commission has instituted a 48-hour waiting period prior to the end of voting in each constituency. Between the last day before the end of voting and the closing of voting, no campaign activities or major public events will be permitted except a limited amount of door-to-door canvassing.

When done in conjunction, implementing these rules has become increasingly difficult over the last several years due to the rise of social media and messaging platforms where information spreads at lightning speed. Voting hours typically range between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.; however, they can differ based on various factors within individual locations. According to the Election Commission, they believe that their actions are necessary to promote the integrity of the electoral process, therefore exit polls in West Bengal will not be released until after 6:30 p.m. on April 29 after the entire voting process concludes.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time    

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West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

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West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules
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