83 Years Of Quit India Movement: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters Of 'Do Or Die' Movement

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, urged citizens to draw inspiration from the Quit India Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942. Recalling Gandhi’s “Do or Die” call, Kharge said India now faces a similar battle as citizens’ voting rights are being taken away. He described it as a “Do or Die” struggle to protect democracy and the Constitution, urging people to rise to the occasion and take decisive action. His remarks came ahead of the Quit India Movement anniversary on August 9.

Quit India Movement Anniversary

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 10:09:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9 pays tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement through a post on X.

He wrote, “We remember with deep gratitude all those brave people who, under the inspiring leadership of Bapu, took part in the Quit India Movement. Their courage lit a spark of patriotism that united countless people in the quest for freedom.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the sacrifices and determination of the freedom fighters who contributed to India’s struggle for independence through this mass movement.

History of the Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement began on 8 August 1942, following a call by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee. Gandhi urged the British to leave India immediately, marking one of the final major campaigns in the fight for independence.

The movement saw mass protests, strikes, and demonstrations across the country, despite widespread arrests of leaders. It mobilised millions of Indians to demand an end to British rule, and the wave of resistance it generated significantly weakened colonial control.

Kharge’s Call on Anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, urging citizens to take inspiration from the Quit India Movement, which he described as a pivotal moment in India’s history under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership.

“Today, on August 8th, I urge you all to draw inspiration from the Quit India Movement, a pivotal moment in our nation’s history led by Mahatma Gandhi. On August 9th, 1942, Gandhi ji gave the rallying cry of ‘Do or Die,’ and today, we face a similar existential battle,” Kharge wrote.

Kharge alleged that the rights and privileges of citizens were under threat. He said, “Our privileges as citizens are under threat as our voting rights are being snatched away.

This is a ‘Do or Die’ struggle for us. We must rise to the occasion and take decisive action to save our democracy and the Constitution of India.” His remarks came on the eve of the Quit India Movement anniversary, linking the historic freedom struggle to current political challenges.

Former CM Of Odisha On Quit India Movement Anniversary! 

Solemn tributes to all freedom fighters on the historic day of Quit India Movement. It was a defining moment in the nation’s journey towards freedom.



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Quit India:

On this day in 1942, the call of Quit India shook the British Raj and reignited the flame of swatantrata amongst millions of Bharatiyas. Spearheaded by Pujya Bapu, the movement gained support from every nook and corner of the country and became one of the biggest movements.



Tags: home-hero-pos-2Mahatma Gandhipm modi’Quit India Movement Anniversary

