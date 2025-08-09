83 Years Of Quit India Movement: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters Of ‘Do Or Die’ Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9 pays tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement through a post on X.

He wrote, “We remember with deep gratitude all those brave people who, under the inspiring leadership of Bapu, took part in the Quit India Movement. Their courage lit a spark of patriotism that united countless people in the quest for freedom.”

We remember with deep gratitude all those brave people who, under the inspiring leadership of Bapu, took part in the Quit India Movement. Their courage lit a spark of patriotism that united countless people in the quest for freedom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2025

Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership. It was truly a watershed moment in our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/Htd1eJd1Fl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

The Prime Minister acknowledged the sacrifices and determination of the freedom fighters who contributed to India’s struggle for independence through this mass movement.

History of the Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement began on 8 August 1942, following a call by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee. Gandhi urged the British to leave India immediately, marking one of the final major campaigns in the fight for independence.

The movement saw mass protests, strikes, and demonstrations across the country, despite widespread arrests of leaders. It mobilised millions of Indians to demand an end to British rule, and the wave of resistance it generated significantly weakened colonial control.

The Quit India Movement was not just a protest against the imperial rule, it was a roar for Swaraj. One voice. One goal. One unforgettable chapter in India’s freedom struggle.#QuitIndiaMovement @HMOIndia @MinOfCultureGoI @AshwiniVaishnaw @DrLMurugan @PIB_India @airnewsalerts… pic.twitter.com/MM1X88uSmg — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 9, 2025

Kharge’s Call on Anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, urging citizens to take inspiration from the Quit India Movement, which he described as a pivotal moment in India’s history under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership.

“Today, on August 8th, I urge you all to draw inspiration from the Quit India Movement, a pivotal moment in our nation’s history led by Mahatma Gandhi. On August 9th, 1942, Gandhi ji gave the rallying cry of ‘Do or Die,’ and today, we face a similar existential battle,” Kharge wrote.

Today, on August 8th, I urge you all to draw inspiration from the Quit India Movement, a pivotal moment in our nation’s history led by Mahatma Gandhi. On August 9th, 1942, Gandhi ji gave the rallying cry of ‘Do or Die,’ and today, we face a similar existential battle. Our… pic.twitter.com/ieLgR66RAV — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 8, 2025

Kharge alleged that the rights and privileges of citizens were under threat. He said, “Our privileges as citizens are under threat as our voting rights are being snatched away.

This is a ‘Do or Die’ struggle for us. We must rise to the occasion and take decisive action to save our democracy and the Constitution of India.” His remarks came on the eve of the Quit India Movement anniversary, linking the historic freedom struggle to current political challenges.

Former CM Of Odisha On Quit India Movement Anniversary!

Solemn tributes to all freedom fighters on the historic day of Quit India Movement. It was a defining moment in the nation’s journey towards freedom.

Solemn tributes to all freedom fighters on the historic day of #QuitIndiaMovement. It was a defining moment in the nation’s journey towards freedom. On this day, Mahatma Gandhi gave a clarion call for #QuitIndia which resonated across the country and united the entire nation to… pic.twitter.com/TI5dU0x4zy — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 9, 2025







Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Quit India:

On this day in 1942, the call of Quit India shook the British Raj and reignited the flame of swatantrata amongst millions of Bharatiyas. Spearheaded by Pujya Bapu, the movement gained support from every nook and corner of the country and became one of the biggest movements.

On this day in 1942, the call of Quit India shook the British Raj and reignited the flame of swatantrata amongst millions of Bharatiyas. Spearheaded by Pujya Bapu, the movement gained support from every nook and corner of the country and became one of the biggest movements. pic.twitter.com/riZeBqV3Iy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2025





