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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars

Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars

Maruti Suzuki hit a record 23.4 lakh production in FY26, with top models crossing 2 lakh sales each, as the company plans expansion to boost capacity further.

Maruti Suzuki FY26 sales
Maruti Suzuki FY26 sales

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Edited By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 23, 2026 16:30:51 IST

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Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars

In FY 2025–2026, Maruti Suzuki India Limited attained its highest-ever yearly manufacturing volume of 23.4 lakh units, the company said in a statement on Thursday. 

Additionally, the automaker became the only one of Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global manufacturing facilities to achieve this level of production. According to the business, the top five models of the year were Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga, and Baleno, all of which sold more than two lakh units. 

Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Hisashi Takeuchi said, “This is a proud moment for us, as very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed in offering products and technologies that complement the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers, earning their trust, generation after generation. This achievement is the outcome of a carefully nurtured automobile ecosystem built over four and a half decades.” 

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Takeuchi further said, “Our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s strong belief in India’s growth story, along with an increased focus on developing India as an export hub, is enabling us to further expand our production capacity. We aim to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum.” 

Maruti Suzuki currently operates manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat, with a combined installed capacity of about 24 lakh units per year. 

As part of its expansion strategy, the company identified land for a fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat, in March 2026, which is expected to have an annual capacity of 10 lakh units once fully operational. 

The company currently manufactures 17 models with over 650 variants catering to domestic and export markets, it said. 

(Input from ANI) 

Also Read: BMW Introduces New 7 Series: New Digital Interface, Screen-Heavy Cabin, And Enhanced Electric Range—Check All Details Inside

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Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars

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Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars

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Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars
Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars
Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars
Maruti Suzuki Hits Record Sales: 23.4 Lakh Production In FY26, Top Models Cross 2 Lakh Units Each—Check Top-Selling Cars

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