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Home > India News > Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?

Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, founder of Bikaji Foods International, passed away, leaving behind a strong business legacy.

Bikaji legacy: Shiv Ratan Agarwal (Image: X)
Bikaji legacy: Shiv Ratan Agarwal (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 23, 2026 16:40:54 IST

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Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?

Bikaji: After his death, Bikaji’s founder recently died leaving behind an enormous fortune and successful organisation. There are many questions about who will take over from Bhikaji and will he have enough money left over to pass on to the next generation. As of April 23rd, there was no word as to who might be taking over Bhikaji, but we do know that several members of Shiv’s family, including some of his children, are already part of Bhikaji’s leadership. Shiv Ratan Agarwal, the founder of Bikaji Foods International, had an estimated net worth of over Rs 15,279 crore ($1.4 billion – $1.9 billion)

Bikaji founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal is not only a businessman but he was also the driving force behind building the brand from its small regional roots to become a well-known household name around the world. Although some details are still not publicly available regarding his entire family, we do know that one of Shiv’s daughters, Shweta Agarwal, is actively involved with Bhikaji and has the title of Executive Director, suggesting that the company will continue to operate within the family.

Bikaji founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal: The man behind the brand

Shiv Ratan Agarwal was more than just a name associated with Bhikaji; He also served as the executive/promoter/chairman/CEO of the company and played an instrumental role in developing and growing Bhikaji into one of the largest provider’s of snacks, confectionery, etc., both regionally and nationally, while increasing the company’s global presence.

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Shiv Ratan Agarwal’s effect on Bhikaji can be seen everywhere. The company has been and continues to be a leader in the traditional snack food industry; you just don’t get a bigger endorsement than that! His death was announced as an incredible loss, while most media outlets called it an “unrecoverable loss”.

Bikaji journey: From small beginnings to global brand

Agarwal continually added to the size of his business over the years until eventually developing it into an internationally renowned family-owned and family-run brand.

The firm had developed a historical connection to Indian snacks through the famous Haldiram dynasty and he had been raised in that environment which enabled him to build his business and play a critical role in extending the company’s reach, both domestically as well as internationally.

Shiv Ratan Agarwal, affirmed reports that he had come to Chennai with his wife for her medical treatment and had remained in Chennai for several days before he complained of feeling unwell and went to the hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.

Bikaji leadership transition and family role

The company confirmed through a regulatory filing their understanding of the passing of Shiv Ratan Agarwal and did not provide details surrounding the cause of death.

The company has confirmed that it continues to operate and maintain stability and business continuity during this transition. In accordance with applicable securities laws, after his death, Shiv Ratan Agarwal is to be removed from the promoter group classification.

With family members already involved in the company, especially at the board level, the transition is expected to remain within the Agarwal family. This ensures that the values and vision he built over decades continue to guide Bikaji’s future.

Bikaji legacy: A brand that will continue forward

Shiv Ratan Agarwal’s legacy goes beyond business numbers. He transformed Bikaji into a trusted name in Indian households and positioned it strongly in global markets. His leadership and long-term vision helped shape the company’s identity.

Even after his passing, Bikaji is expected to move forward on the foundation he built. With his children and leadership team stepping in, the brand is likely to continue its growth journey while preserving the legacy of its founder.

Also Read: Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’   

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Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?

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Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?

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Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?
Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?
Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?
Bikaji Founder Shiv Ratan Agarwal Passes Away At 75: Who Are His Children And What Happens To His Rs 15,000 Crore Empire Now?

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