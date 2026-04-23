SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Set For Global Storm, Big Reveal At CCXP Mexico 2026

S. S. Rajamouli’s ambitious new film Varanasi is shaping up to be more than just a movie—it’s being positioned as a global cinematic event. And the latest announcement makes that crystal clear. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is set to make its first big international appearance at CCXP Mexico 2026.

The makers have confirmed that Varanasi will be presented on April 24 at the convention’s iconic Thunder Stage—one of its biggest and most high-profile platforms. This marks the film’s official global debut and makes it clear that the team is aiming well beyond just the Indian market.

The showcase, titled “Varanasi to the World,” will offer audiences an exclusive peek into the film’s universe, including never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage created specifically for the event. While Rajamouli won’t be attending in person, he will address fans through a recorded video message. There will also be a live interaction session, giving fans and international media a deeper understanding of the film’s scale, vision, and storytelling. Given Rajamouli’s history of delivering globally appealing spectacles, expectations are already sky-high.

The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027, and is reportedly being made on a massive budget of around ₹1,200 crore. Produced by KL Narayana under Sri Durga Arts in association with Showing Business, Varanasi is being designed as a large-format cinematic experience, with IMAX screenings planned from the start. The music is being composed by M. M. Keeravani, adding even more weight to the project.

The buzz so far has been strong. An earlier glimpse shown at a trailer festival in Paris grabbed international attention, hinting at both visual scale and narrative depth. As per early reports, the story revolves around a devoted follower of Lord Shiva who embarks on a time-travelling journey to find a powerful cosmic artefact—only to uncover a much larger global conspiracy along the way.

To match its scale, the production has already built massive sets recreating the iconic ghats and temples of Varanasi, showing just how detailed and immersive the film aims to be. With its debut at CCXP Mexico, Varanasi is clearly playing the long game—building global hype well ahead of its release. Simply put, Rajamouli isn’t just making a film here; he’s setting the stage for an international event.

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