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Home > Education News > Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur

UP School Summer Vacation 2026: Uttar Pradesh schools will have summer vacation from mid-May to late June 2026, with some variations across cities. The break is to shield students from extreme heat and give them a chance to relax, travel and indulge in other activities.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 23, 2026 16:45:26 IST

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Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur The most awaited of all holidays for teachers, parents and students is the summer vacation. With temperatures soaring across Uttar Pradesh during the months of May and June, schools are closed to keep children safe from the scorching heat and for families to take a break or travel. In the year 2026, Uttar Pradesh summer vacation will follow a similar pattern with school closures for most of the government and private schools. While the general idea remains the same, there might be some variations depending upon the city, school board and weather warnings. Below, we have focused on the Uttar Pradesh summer vacation 2026 for major cities in the state.

Lucknow 

Schools in Lucknow may start their summer holidays around mid-May 2026. The holiday break should be around May 15 to 20 weeks. The vacation may last till the end of June with schools reopening in July. The capital sees high temperatures often prompting heat advisories. Schools in Lucknow follow the government’s directives.

Noida and Greater Noida

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida (CBSE and ICSE) may have a similar schedule and start their summer holidays in mid-May. They may run till the last week of June. Some private schools may tweak the date a little for academic plans. Nevertheless, most schools in the region should follow the same pattern.

Ghaziabad

The schools in Ghaziabad may also observe summer holidays from mid-May to the last week of June. Schools in Ghaziabad are close to Delhi NCR and follow similar calendars with schools in the national capital region. This helps maintain the same routine for students and families.

Kanpur

Schools in Kanpur may have summer vacations starting earlier in places where heat can be pretty high. The vacations may start from second week of May and last till end of June, when the heatwave subsides.

Varanasi

In Varanasi, schools are expected to close down from mid-May and reopen in early July. The dates vary for different boards but most are expected to give six to seven weeks of break during summer. 

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

Like Varanasi, schools in Prayagraj may go on summer break from mid-May to end of June. Depending upon weather conditions, dates may be altered. Agra In Agra, schools are expected to declare summer vacations from mid-May to end of June. With high tourist footfall and scorching temperatures, the vacations are scheduled to ensure student safety and comfort.

What Parents and Students Need To Know ?

These are approximate dates and final travel schedules will be released by individual schools and education boards close to the vacation period. Parents need to keep themselves informed with school notifications and plan accordingly for any travel/activities. Summer vacation can be a great time for students to rest, engage in their hobbies or attend skill-building programs before the new term.

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Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur

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Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh (UP) School Summer Vacation 2026: Full Holiday Dates, School Closed Schedule & City-Wise List for Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur

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