Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and interacted with patients and their families to assess arrangements and the availability of doctors.

She reviewed feedback from doctors, staff and the hospital administration, and issued necessary directions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate and citizen-centric.

Our commitment is to ensure that every citizen of Delhi experiences a healthcare system where treatment is timely, facilities are modern, surroundings are clean, and every patient is served with dignity.

Keeping the summer season in view, the hospital administration has been directed to accord highest priority to the availability of medicines, drinking water, cleanliness, patient convenience and all essential arrangements.