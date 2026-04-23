PSL 2026: ‘Pointless To Talk About Mohammad Rizwan!’ Mohammad Yousuf Lashes Out At Rawalpindiz Captain After 8 Losses In A Row

Rawalpindiz, led by Muhammad Rizwan, has lost eight straight games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The team is still without a victory and has been eliminated as well from the race to the playoffs. Former Pakistani batting legend Mohammad Yousuf made fun of Rizwan in light of the team’s difficulties. Yousuf seemed to be furious at Rizwan’s team and the captain himself. During his rant on a TV program, the former Pakistani cricket player made fun of the wicketkeeper batter. He claimed that talking about Rizwan and his team is useless. It’s important to note that in PSL 2026, Rizwan has failed both as a batter and as a captain. He opens the batting for the Pindiz, but has not yet contributed a game-winning inning. Additionally, Rizwan has been trolled for his terrible batting form at the top of the order.

Mohammad Yousuf trolls Rizwan for poor performance in PSL 2026







Yusuf seemed irritated while speaking on the Pakistani channel Sama TV when talking about the Pindiz. He was obviously furious. But he insisted that since Rizwan wasn’t representing Pakistan, there was no cause for concern. He grew enraged when he heard the name Rawalpindiz. He replied, “It’s pointless to talk about that. Let’s move on.” The host questioned whether he was upset. In response, the former captain of Pakistan stated that Rizwan was playing league cricket at the moment. There was nothing to be angry about. He wasn’t playing for Pakistan; he was playing league cricket.

Yousuf also went after the Rawalpindiz coach. He claimed not to know if their coach had ever played cricket. He was with them all the time. It is unknown if Rawalpindiz’s coach, Abdul Rehman, has ever played first-class cricket. The former captain of Pakistan thinks their coach doesn’t know anything about cricket.

How has Rawalpindiz performed in PSL 2026?

Rawalpindiz is the only team in PSL 2026 that is yet to win a match. The team playing its first season has not had the best of starts in the Pakistan Super League. Thanks to their winless streak, the Pindiz are languishing at the bottom of the points table and is also the first team to be eliminated from the race to the playoffs this season. They started the season with four straight losses while defending the target. When it seemed that maybe batting second could help the Pindiz, they defied that logic as well. In their fifth game against Quetta Gladiators and seventh game against Lahore Qalandars, the Mohammad Rizwan-led team remained on the losing side despite batting second.

PSL 2026: How has Mohammad Rizwan performed for Rawalpindiz?

While Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy has invited a fair share of criticism along his way, his batting performance, too, has not been up to par in the PSL 2026. In eight innings, the wicketkeeper batter has managed to score only 133 runs while batting at a strike rate of less than 110. Having faced 121 balls in the season, Rizwan has managed to hit only 19 fours and a couple of sixes.

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