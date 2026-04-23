UP Truck Accident: 11 Killed in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Collision in Mirzapur After Truck Brake Failure, Vehicles Engulfed in Flames

At least 11 people lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district after a truck reportedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into multiple vehicles. The multi-vehicle collision near Barkha Ghuman Baisod Balay Hill, under the jurisdiction of Drumandganj Police Station, claimed the lives of 11 people, Mirzapur police said. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 8:30 pm.

How Many Dead in UP Truck Accident?

According to the Mirzapur police, a truck collided with a car, an SUV, and a trailer, after which the SUV and the car caught fire. The police and rescue teams arrived at the spot immediately after receiving the information and initiated the rescue operation with the help of locals.

The traffic situation has been controlled, and further legal action is underway.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | 11 have lost their lives in a road accident that took place near Dramandganj Valley in Mirzapur last night. (Earlier visuals from the spot) https://t.co/BiLvS9fsv1 pic.twitter.com/bWR0wsjsiB — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026







“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 8:30 PM, a truck rear-ended a car, an SUV, and a trailer near Barka Ghuman Bhaisod Balay Pahad, under the jurisdiction of the Imandganj police station. The SUV and the car caught fire. Upon receiving this information, the police and fire service immediately arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of local villagers, began rescue operations. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur, inspected the site. So far, 11 people have been reported dead in the tragic incident, and information about them is being gathered. A police team is present at the scene. Traffic is flowing smoothly, and further legal action is being taken as per the established procedure,” the Mirzapur police said.

What Happend in UP Truck Accident?

Mirzapur SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik further elaborated on the incident, saying that the collision occured as the truck’s brakes failed. Upon reaching the site, the police noticed that the car was trapped between two trucks, while another vehicle caught fire after being hit.

“On 22nd April, 2026, around 8:30 PM, information was received about a road accident near the path descending from the bottom of Dramdganj Valley. Upon reaching the scene, it was learned that a truck had collided with another truck due to brake failure. An Alto car was trapped between the two trucks.

Meanwhile, another vehicle caught fire after being hit. So far, information has been received about the death of a total of 11 people. Police teams are present at the scene, and the route is being restored. Traffic is running smoothly on the alternate route,” she said.

Further details are awaited.

(Inputs from ANI)

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