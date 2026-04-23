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Home > Elections > WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha

WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha

Trisha Krishnan cast her vote in Chennai, drawing attention as her video went viral online. The moment coincided with intense speculation around Vijay’s personal life, blending civic duty with celebrity-driven social media buzz.

trisha viral video amid Vijay divirce battle with wife sangeetha
trisha viral video amid Vijay divirce battle with wife sangeetha

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 23, 2026 13:00:38 IST

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WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha

The people of Alwarpet, Chennai, watched their election process because the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections used their street as a voting location. South Indian screen legend Trisha Krishnan became one of the first voters when she visited the St. Francis Xavier School polling station. The actress, who wore simple yet stylish clothing, moved through the audience while she stood in line to complete her voting responsibilities. Media cameras started to focus on her when she entered the voting booth and showed her inked finger to the press.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Spotlight Amid Trisha Krishnan–Vijay Buzz

The election process required her presence because she brought essential importance to the event, which occurred during a period when people closely observed her and the online disputes between her and Leo co-star Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha about their divorce proceedings.



Cinematic Alliances and the Digital Spotlight on Personal Proximity

The public appearance of Trisha at this particular moment has created a more intense viral video phenomenon that now exists around her. Social media algorithms received immediate overload when video clips of her entering the Alwarpet school showed up online at the same time people started talking about the divorce battle between Vijay and Sangeetha. The actress has faced unending public speculation about her personal life because people believe they can see her private life through her professional work and who she interacts with in the Vijay household. 

Democracy Meets Celebrity Buzz: Voting Moment Turns Viral Narrative

People must examine Democratic participation and celebrity gossip because they create a special narrative that requires analysis through their voting and screen presence. The public has changed its method of watching celebrity life because these videos have gone viral and show how a voting event transforms into a high-profile legal separation through its accompanying rumors.

Political Responsibility Vs. The Noise of Tabloid Narratives

The process of moving from movies to the delicate environment of a polling station, Trisha stays involved with a complicated media situation. She has maintained a respectful silence about the TVK chief’s personal life allegations, but her “spotted” appearances continue to drive public interest. 

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Cinema, Citizenship, and the Noise of Celebrity Speculation

This election cycle has Tamil Nadu cinema and coalition politics becoming more and more interconnected because her attendance at St. Francis Xavier School exemplifies how ordinary citizens are writing the future of their state while “divorce battle” news attempts to discredit her community service efforts. The quiet form of democratic participation she offers is in stark contrast to the loud and speculative musings surrounding “Vijay-Sangeetha,” which exemplify how modern-day society obtains celebrity.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

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Tags: Tamil Nadu election 2026Trisha KrishnanVijay divorce rumours

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WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha

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WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha

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WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha
WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha
WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha
WATCH: Trisha Krishnan’s Voting Video Goes Viral Amid Exploding Divorce Battle Around Vijay And Wife Sangeetha

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