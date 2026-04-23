Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), a powerhouse fashion venture studio offering investment and mentorship to fashion entrepreneurs, is scaling its leadership following the success of its hit show Pitch to Get Rich on JioHotstar, which saw a staggering ₹40 crore invested in its debut season.

A growth strategist with over 20 years of cross-industry experience, having worked with reputed organizations such as the Times of India Group and DNA Newspaper, Rohit Dhar joins FEF as its Chief Business Officer (CBO), bringing deep expertise in revenue strategy, business development, and market expansion.

Sanjay Nigam, Founder of FEF, said:

“At FEF, our vision has always been to institutionalise funding and structured mentorship for fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs. Pitch to Get Rich is more than just a show — it is an ecosystem enabler. Bringing Rohit Dhar on board strengthens our mission of building the distribution architecture India needs to make its fashion industry globally investable. His experience will be crucial as we scale the platform further.”

Commenting on his new role, Rohit Dhar said:

“I am excited to join FEF at a transformative moment for India’s startup ecosystem. Having spent over two decades driving revenue growth and building media IPs, I see tremendous potential to bridge the gap between creative brilliance and commercial scalability. My focus will be on driving strategic growth, strengthening the business ecosystem, and building a robust, scalable foundation for the company.”

This strategic addition comes at a pivotal time as FEF welcomes a star-studded lineup of mentors and investors, including industry leaders such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Vinod Dugar, Vagish Pathak, and Gaurav Dalmia. The platform continues to bridge the gap between creative talent and commercial viability.

His appointment as CBO at FEF is expected to drive exponential growth and optimise operational efficiency. With a career spanning media, insurance, banking, FMCG, and real estate, Rohit brings a rare blend of revenue strategy and market penetration expertise.

The Road Ahead

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is not just an investment vehicle; it is a movement. By bringing on a growth strategist like Rohit Dhar alongside its existing roster of investors and fashion icons, FEF is positioning itself as the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.