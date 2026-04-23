Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun Balendra Shah Trump Naughty and Nice List DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case allu arjun
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 23, 2026 10:58:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), a powerhouse fashion venture studio offering investment and mentorship to fashion entrepreneurs, is scaling its leadership following the success of its hit show Pitch to Get Rich on JioHotstar, which saw a staggering ₹40 crore invested in its debut season.

A growth strategist with over 20 years of cross-industry experience, having worked with reputed organizations such as the Times of India Group and DNA Newspaper, Rohit Dhar joins FEF as its Chief Business Officer (CBO), bringing deep expertise in revenue strategy, business development, and market expansion.

You Might Be Interested In

Sanjay Nigam, Founder of FEF, said:
“At FEF, our vision has always been to institutionalise funding and structured mentorship for fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs. Pitch to Get Rich is more than just a show — it is an ecosystem enabler. Bringing Rohit Dhar on board strengthens our mission of building the distribution architecture India needs to make its fashion industry globally investable. His experience will be crucial as we scale the platform further.”

Commenting on his new role, Rohit Dhar said:
“I am excited to join FEF at a transformative moment for India’s startup ecosystem. Having spent over two decades driving revenue growth and building media IPs, I see tremendous potential to bridge the gap between creative brilliance and commercial scalability. My focus will be on driving strategic growth, strengthening the business ecosystem, and building a robust, scalable foundation for the company.”

This strategic addition comes at a pivotal time as FEF welcomes a star-studded lineup of mentors and investors, including industry leaders such as Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Vinod Dugar, Vagish Pathak, and Gaurav Dalmia. The platform continues to bridge the gap between creative talent and commercial viability.

His appointment as CBO at FEF is expected to drive exponential growth and optimise operational efficiency. With a career spanning media, insurance, banking, FMCG, and real estate, Rohit brings a rare blend of revenue strategy and market penetration expertise.

The Road Ahead

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is not just an investment vehicle; it is a movement. By bringing on a growth strategist like Rohit Dhar alongside its existing roster of investors and fashion icons, FEF is positioning itself as the ultimate launchpad for the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

UP Truck Accident: 11 Killed in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Collision in Mirzapur After Truck Brake Failure, Vehicles Engulfed in Flames

Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

Stocks To Watch Today (April 23, 2026): Infosys, Jio Financial, Trent, Tata Communications, BEL In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 23, 2026): Gold Slips, Silver Steady; Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And More

LATEST NEWS

‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Documentary Faces Ban Demand By Punjab Police Ahead Of OTT Debut, Raising Questions Over Crime Glorification

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at resultsassam.nic.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps to Check Results

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Mobbed By A Massive Crowd Outside Polling Booth While Casting His Vote, Watch Viral Video

IPL 2026: Big Boost for Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Starc’s Comeback Confirmed — Details Inside

Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE Schools Rule Out Longer Holidays, Focus on Academic Continuity

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability

Why Nepal Is Cracking Down On Indian Goods: All About The India-Nepal Border Tensions, Protests & ₹63 Limit Rule Under Balendra Shah

What Is Trump’s ‘Naughty and Nice’ List? How The US President Is Ranking NATO Allies Over The Iran War – Explained

Bengaluru Horror: 19-Year-Old Kills Newborn, Dumps Body In A Bag After Giving Birth Inside A Factory Toilet; Probe Underway

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 To Be Out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Ropes in Rohit Dhar as Chief Business Officer

QUICK LINKS