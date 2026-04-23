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Home > Elections > West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

West Bengal Election Result Date and Time: The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. The counting of votes will be done on May 4.

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time. Photo: AI
West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 23, 2026 13:12:25 IST

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West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

West Bengal Election Result Date and Time: The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. The counting of votes will be done on May 4. The results announcement is a very important time because it is at this time that the next government will be made up of which party or alliance. The counting centres are established in districts under tight security measures and officials, observers, and party representatives are present to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.  

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: Voting began at 7 AM and will be completed at 6 PM, as required by the ECI guidelines as the assembly elections format. According to the schedule given by the Election Commission of India, the results of West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will be announced on May 4, 2026. Counting usually commences early in the morning with the first trends being visible early in the morning and more definite leads being seen by midday.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Voter Turn Out

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: The ECI reported that West Bengal has a voting percentage of 41 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors in the first phase of the Assembly elections exercising their franchise till 11 am amid sporadic incidents of scuffle reported from some places. 

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District-wise data showed Paschim Medinipur leading in voter turnout with 44.69 per cent, followed by Jhargram 43.71 per cent, Bankura 43.22 per cent and Purba Medinipur 42.16 per cent.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 Date: States-Wise Schedule 

Phase

Constituency

State

Date

Phase 2

Amdanga

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Amta

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Arambag

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Ashoknagar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Ausgram

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Baduria

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bagda

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bagnan

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Balagarh

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bally

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Ballygunge

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bangaon Dakshin

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bangaon Uttar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Baranagar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Barasat

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bardhaman Dakshin

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bardhaman Uttar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Barrackpur

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Baruipur Paschim

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Baruipur Purba

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Basanti

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Basirhat Dakshin

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Basirhat Uttar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Behala Paschim

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Behala Purba

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Beleghata

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bhabanipur

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bhangar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bhatar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bhatpara

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bidhannagar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bijpur

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Bishnupur

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Budge Budge

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Canning Paschim

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Canning Purba

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Chakdaha

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Champdani

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Chandannagar

West Bengal

29 Apr 2026

Phase 2

Chandita

West Bengal Assembly Elections

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: Live updates of result are given on result day via official medium, such as the Election Commission website and different media. Phase wise release of trends, constituency wise leads and final results are also announced as the counting continues. The final result is usually evident at the end of the day, and it will end the electoral process and establish the formation of government in West Bengal.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time 

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West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

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West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time
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