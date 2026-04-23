West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

West Bengal Election Result Date and Time: The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. The counting of votes will be done on May 4. The results announcement is a very important time because it is at this time that the next government will be made up of which party or alliance. The counting centres are established in districts under tight security measures and officials, observers, and party representatives are present to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.
West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date
West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: Voting began at 7 AM and will be completed at 6 PM, as required by the ECI guidelines as the assembly elections format. According to the schedule given by the Election Commission of India, the results of West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will be announced on May 4, 2026. Counting usually commences early in the morning with the first trends being visible early in the morning and more definite leads being seen by midday.
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Voter Turn Out
West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: The ECI reported that West Bengal has a voting percentage of 41 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors in the first phase of the Assembly elections exercising their franchise till 11 am amid sporadic incidents of scuffle reported from some places.
District-wise data showed Paschim Medinipur leading in voter turnout with 44.69 per cent, followed by Jhargram 43.71 per cent, Bankura 43.22 per cent and Purba Medinipur 42.16 per cent.
West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 Date: States-Wise Schedule
|
Phase
|
Constituency
|
State
|
Date
|
Phase 2
|
Amdanga
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Amta
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Arambag
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Ashoknagar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Ausgram
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Baduria
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bagda
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bagnan
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Balagarh
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bally
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Ballygunge
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bangaon Dakshin
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bangaon Uttar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Baranagar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Barasat
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bardhaman Dakshin
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bardhaman Uttar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Barrackpur
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Baruipur Paschim
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Baruipur Purba
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Basanti
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Basirhat Dakshin
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Basirhat Uttar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Behala Paschim
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Behala Purba
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Beleghata
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bhabanipur
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bhangar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bhatar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bhatpara
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bidhannagar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bijpur
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Bishnupur
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Budge Budge
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Canning Paschim
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Canning Purba
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Chakdaha
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Champdani
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Chandannagar
|
West Bengal
|
29 Apr 2026
|
Phase 2
|
Chandita
West Bengal Assembly Elections
West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: Live updates of result are given on result day via official medium, such as the Election Commission website and different media. Phase wise release of trends, constituency wise leads and final results are also announced as the counting continues. The final result is usually evident at the end of the day, and it will end the electoral process and establish the formation of government in West Bengal.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.