West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

West Bengal Election Result Date and Time: The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. The counting of votes will be done on May 4. The results announcement is a very important time because it is at this time that the next government will be made up of which party or alliance. The counting centres are established in districts under tight security measures and officials, observers, and party representatives are present to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: Voting began at 7 AM and will be completed at 6 PM, as required by the ECI guidelines as the assembly elections format. According to the schedule given by the Election Commission of India, the results of West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 will be announced on May 4, 2026. Counting usually commences early in the morning with the first trends being visible early in the morning and more definite leads being seen by midday.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Voter Turn Out

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: The ECI reported that West Bengal has a voting percentage of 41 per cent of the 3.60 crore electors in the first phase of the Assembly elections exercising their franchise till 11 am amid sporadic incidents of scuffle reported from some places.

District-wise data showed Paschim Medinipur leading in voter turnout with 44.69 per cent, followed by Jhargram 43.71 per cent, Bankura 43.22 per cent and Purba Medinipur 42.16 per cent.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2 Date: States-Wise Schedule

Phase Constituency State Date Phase 2 Amdanga West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Amta West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Arambag West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Ashoknagar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Ausgram West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Baduria West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bagda West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bagnan West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Balagarh West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bally West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Ballygunge West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bangaon Dakshin West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bangaon Uttar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Baranagar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Barasat West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bardhaman Dakshin West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bardhaman Uttar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Barrackpur West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Baruipur Paschim West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Baruipur Purba West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Basanti West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Basirhat Dakshin West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Basirhat Uttar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Behala Paschim West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Behala Purba West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Beleghata West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bhabanipur West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bhangar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bhatar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bhatpara West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bidhannagar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bijpur West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Bishnupur West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Budge Budge West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Canning Paschim West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Canning Purba West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Chakdaha West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Champdani West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Chandannagar West Bengal 29 Apr 2026 Phase 2 Chandita

West Bengal Assembly Elections

West Bengal Election Result Date 2026: Live updates of result are given on result day via official medium, such as the Election Commission website and different media. Phase wise release of trends, constituency wise leads and final results are also announced as the counting continues. The final result is usually evident at the end of the day, and it will end the electoral process and establish the formation of government in West Bengal.

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