LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years

Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first woman train driver, retired on September 30, 2025 after an extraordinary 30 years career with Indian Railways. Beginning her journey from Satara, Maharashtra, she broke barriers in a male-dominated field, piloting iconic trains like Deccan Queen, Rajdhani Express, and the Vande Bharat Express. Beyond driving, she mentored aspiring local pilots, inspiring women nationwide. Her awards and pioneering achievements highlight her legacy as a trailblazer, proving that determination and passion can overcome societal norms.

Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 26, 2025 11:44:25 IST

On September 30, 2025, Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, concluded her remarkable 36-year career with Indian Railways. Her journey from a farm in Satara, Maharashtra, to becoming a pioneering locomotive pilot has inspired countless women to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

A Humble Beginning

Born on September 2, 1965, Surekha hailed from a farming family. After completing her schooling at St. Paul Convent High School in Satara, she pursued a diploma in electrical engineering. In 1986, she joined the Indian Railways as a trainee assistant driver at the Kalyan Training School. By 1989, she became a regular assistant driver, marking the beginning of her groundbreaking career.

Breaking New Grounds

In 2000, Surekha piloted the First Lady’s special local train introduced by the Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee, becoming Asia’s first female train driver. Her expertise extended to operating goods trains, navigating the challenging Western Ghats route and piloting prestigious trains like Deccan Queen and Rajdhani Express. In 2023, she made history again by becoming the first woman to operate the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express.

Mentoring Next Generation

Beyond her operational roles, Surekha served as a Senior Instructor at the Driver’s Training Center in Kalyan, training future loco-pilots. Her mentorship has been instrumental in encouraging women to pursue careers in railway operations.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Throughout her career, Surekha received numerous accolades, including the Jijau Puraskar 1998, Women Achievers Award 2001, and GM Award for First Lady Loco-Pilot 2011. Her retirement marks the end of an era, but also cements her legacy as a Tribal Leader who proved that passion and determination can overcome any obstacle.

Conclusion

Surekha Yadav’s retirement is not just the end of career but a celebration of a journey that has inspired generations. Her story stands as a testament to power of perseverance and the breaking of societal norms. As she steps into the next chapter of her life, her legacy continues to inspire women across the world to chase their dreams without fear.

Tags: First Women Train DriverRetires After 36 YearsSurekha YadavVande Bharat Express

RELATED News

Swami Chaitanyanand’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation
Arvind Kejriwal condemns accusations against Sonam Wangchuk, says country's progress harassed by 'entire machinery' of Central govt
Political Storm In AP Assembly Over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Psycho’ Remark On Jagan Mohan Reddy
"Will ensure no farmer suffers any losses," says MP CM Mohan Yadav
‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening

LATEST NEWS

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teases 'F1', 'Top Gun', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' follow-ups, details inside
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa's leisure market
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly
Golden Opportunity ALERT: Gold Prices Slip Before Diwali; Grab Yours Now Before the Festive Surge- Check Rates In You City
Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?
Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address
Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years
Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years
Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years
Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years

QUICK LINKS