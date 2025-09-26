Meet Surekha Yadav: Asia’s First Women Train Driver Retires After 36 Years

On September 30, 2025, Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, concluded her remarkable 36-year career with Indian Railways. Her journey from a farm in Satara, Maharashtra, to becoming a pioneering locomotive pilot has inspired countless women to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

A Humble Beginning

Born on September 2, 1965, Surekha hailed from a farming family. After completing her schooling at St. Paul Convent High School in Satara, she pursued a diploma in electrical engineering. In 1986, she joined the Indian Railways as a trainee assistant driver at the Kalyan Training School. By 1989, she became a regular assistant driver, marking the beginning of her groundbreaking career.

Breaking New Grounds

In 2000, Surekha piloted the First Lady’s special local train introduced by the Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee, becoming Asia’s first female train driver. Her expertise extended to operating goods trains, navigating the challenging Western Ghats route and piloting prestigious trains like Deccan Queen and Rajdhani Express. In 2023, she made history again by becoming the first woman to operate the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express.

Mentoring Next Generation

Beyond her operational roles, Surekha served as a Senior Instructor at the Driver’s Training Center in Kalyan, training future loco-pilots. Her mentorship has been instrumental in encouraging women to pursue careers in railway operations.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Throughout her career, Surekha received numerous accolades, including the Jijau Puraskar 1998, Women Achievers Award 2001, and GM Award for First Lady Loco-Pilot 2011. Her retirement marks the end of an era, but also cements her legacy as a Tribal Leader who proved that passion and determination can overcome any obstacle.

Conclusion

Surekha Yadav’s retirement is not just the end of career but a celebration of a journey that has inspired generations. Her story stands as a testament to power of perseverance and the breaking of societal norms. As she steps into the next chapter of her life, her legacy continues to inspire women across the world to chase their dreams without fear.