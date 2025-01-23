Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Assam: Class 8 Muslim Student Assaulted for Refusing to Chant “Jai Shree Ram”

A disturbing incident in Silchar, Assam, has brought attention to religious intolerance after a Class 8 Muslim student was allegedly assaulted by four boys for refusing to chant “Jai Shree Ram.”

Advertisement
Assam: Class 8 Muslim Student Assaulted for Refusing to Chant “Jai Shree Ram”

A disturbing incident in Silchar, Assam, has brought attention to religious intolerance after a Class 8 Muslim student was allegedly assaulted by four boys for refusing to chant “Jai Shree Ram.” The police confirmed the incident, which has sparked widespread concern.

Incident in Chandrapur Area of Assam

The assault occurred on Wednesday in the Chandrapur area of Silchar, the district headquarters of Cachar. The victim, a student of Narsing School, was on his way home to Madhurbandh when he was approached by four boys.

According to reports, the group accused the victim of writing something “objectionable” on a classroom wall. They confronted him on the street, grabbed him by the ear, and forced him to sit down. During the attack, the boys demanded that he chant “Jai Shree Ram.” When the student refused, they assaulted him further.

Video of Assault in Assam Goes Viral

The attackers filmed the assault and later uploaded the video on social media. The footage quickly went viral, drawing public outrage and leading to a complaint by the victim’s family.

Assam Police Response and Investigation

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Chandrapur police station. The police detained the four boys involved in the attack. However, they were reportedly released in the evening.

Authorities have assured the public that an investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident and take necessary legal action.

As the investigation continues, the victim’s family and others await further updates, hoping for accountability and steps to ensure the safety and harmony of all students, regardless of their religion.

Read More: Delhi HC To Hear Ex-CM Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Summons On Apr 23

Filed under

Assam Class 8 Muslim

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Sustained Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Rushed Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Saif Ali Khan Sustained Injuries In 5 Places, Friend Rushed Him To Hospital: Medical Report

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Birthright Citizenship

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Order On Birthright Citizenship

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Vows To Shield The Nation During Serious Threats

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin Vows To Shield The Nation During Serious Threats

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Los Angeles Wildfire Intensifies As High Winds Challenge Firefighters

Los Angeles Wildfire Intensifies As High Winds Challenge Firefighters

Entertainment

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Mariano Rivera, Wife Face Lawsuit For Covering Up Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really Going On

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox