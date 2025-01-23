A disturbing incident in Silchar, Assam, has brought attention to religious intolerance after a Class 8 Muslim student was allegedly assaulted by four boys for refusing to chant “Jai Shree Ram.”

A disturbing incident in Silchar, Assam, has brought attention to religious intolerance after a Class 8 Muslim student was allegedly assaulted by four boys for refusing to chant “Jai Shree Ram.” The police confirmed the incident, which has sparked widespread concern.

Incident in Chandrapur Area of Assam

The assault occurred on Wednesday in the Chandrapur area of Silchar, the district headquarters of Cachar. The victim, a student of Narsing School, was on his way home to Madhurbandh when he was approached by four boys.

According to reports, the group accused the victim of writing something “objectionable” on a classroom wall. They confronted him on the street, grabbed him by the ear, and forced him to sit down. During the attack, the boys demanded that he chant “Jai Shree Ram.” When the student refused, they assaulted him further.

Video of Assault in Assam Goes Viral

The attackers filmed the assault and later uploaded the video on social media. The footage quickly went viral, drawing public outrage and leading to a complaint by the victim’s family.

Assam Police Response and Investigation

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Chandrapur police station. The police detained the four boys involved in the attack. However, they were reportedly released in the evening.

Authorities have assured the public that an investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the incident and take necessary legal action.

As the investigation continues, the victim’s family and others await further updates, hoping for accountability and steps to ensure the safety and harmony of all students, regardless of their religion.