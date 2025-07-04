Assam Landslide Halts Train Services On Lumding-Badarpur Section, Rail Operations Severely Affected

A sudden landslide on Wednesday evening at KM‑51/2‑3, between Dihakho and Mupa stations, brought train operations in the scenic but fragile Lumding–Badarpur Hill section to an abrupt halt. Rocks and mud crashed onto the track, leaving railway staff scrambling to manage the disruption.

By nightfall, Northeast Frontier Railway officials had rushed to the site. The Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed that boulders were blocking the way and restoration works began immediately. As there is no estimate yet on when full restoration will be complete, track clearance and inspection for safety is underway and every step is being taken to resume service at the earliest opportunity.





Travel Plans in Disarray

For many commuters, the landslide sparked a painful travel headache. Here’s how key services were affected:

Fully Cancelled Trains:

Guwhati–Silchar Express 15615 (July 3)

Rangiya–Silchar Express 15611 & return 15612

Agartala–Guwahati Special 05628 (July 3) & return 05627 (July 4)

Partially Cancelled:

Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express 15618 halted between New Haflong and Guwahati

Rescheduled:

Silchar–Thiruvananthapuram Express 12508 now leaving 8 AM on July 4 instead of July 3

Additional services like the Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express and Agartala–LTT Express are being regulated or turned back at key junctions including New Haflong and Guwahati.

Support Stations Activated

To reduce the inconvenience of passengers, help desks have been operational at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur, and Agartala stations. Passengers can use these locations to check the operational status of trains, apply for refunds, and find other travel options.

Residents and Experts Speak Up

Locals in this hilly area, well aware of monsoon dangers, fear such disruptions are becoming regular. Many are calling on the railways to invest in stronger slope barriers, improved drainage, and real-time landslide alerts.

A team of railway engineers and rescue personnel is already on site. Their immediate task: clear debris, inspect track foundations, and restore travel safely. Officials say no railway travelers were injured a small mercy but stress that there’s still a long way to go before trains can safely resume.

The Lumding -badarpur stretch, key to association with association with the north -east is also unsafe during heavy rain. The landslides here put the important railway link at risk, reminding the authorities that the Monsun violation is more than seasonal, the necessary year.

Passengers advised to be informed

Travelers traveling through this corridor are encouraged to check the official Indian railway side or real -time app app. The situation is evolving, and the service will be announced again as soon as security is secured.

This landslide can stop the train engine, but it also emphasizes the need for instant upgrading of infrastructure to protect people and livelihoods in the northeastern ground tracks.

