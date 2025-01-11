Assam Mining Accident: Coal India Deploys Pump In Rescue Operations As Bodies Recovered

Following the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the registration of an FIR and the arrest of one individual in connection with the illegal mining activities.

In a major development following the tragic mining accident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, Coal India has deployed a new pump to aid in the rescue operations for the miners trapped in the 3 Kilo Umrangso area.

According to Sanjay Kumar, General Manager of Coal India in Kolkata, the pump was brought in from Nagpur and tested yesterday. In addition to this, small pumps have already been set up to help in draining the water from the inundated rat-hole coal mine. A special rescue team is on standby, and efforts to build a platform to lower the pipe and begin pumping are in full swing.

The situation in the mine has been dire, with water levels posing a significant challenge to the recovery process. The joint rescue team of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully recovered the third body from the mine earlier today.

The body was found in the well where water had accumulated, likely bringing it from other flooded rat-holes. The second body was recovered this morning, and the first, identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, was retrieved on January 8.

As rescue operations continue, local authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that an FIR has been filed, and one individual has been arrested in connection with the illegal mining activities.

The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing concerns surrounding illegal mining practices in Assam, with officials emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of safety protocols and regulations in the mining industry.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Sanjay Singh Alleges BJP Leaders Of Electoral Fraud, Slams Parvesh Verma For MP Bungalow Occupation