Assam: Wife Confesses to Husband’s Murder in Guwahati, Body Recovered from House Compound

In a chilling case of domestic crime, a woman named Rahima Khatun has confessed to murdering her husband and burying his body in the compound of their residence near Jalukbari. The shocking revelation came after she surrendered herself at the Jalukbari Police Station.

During police interrogation, Rahima admitted to killing her husband, Sabiyal Rahman, on June 26 and burying his body in a pit approximately four feet deep, located right in front of their home. She offered to guide the police to the exact location where the body was buried.

The incident took place at Joymati Nagar in Pandu area of Guwahati on June 26, after which the accused buried her husband’s body– who was a scrap dealer– in a five-foot pit on their residential premises.

The couple was married for 15 years and had two children. To hide her crime and quell questions on Rehman’s sudden absence, Rahima Khatun told her acquaintance that her husband had gone to Kerala for work.

But sensing people suspected her story, she told neighbours that she was unwell and fled her house on the pretext of going to a hospital, sources told NewsX.

Following her confession, a joint operation involving Jalukbari Police, the DCP (West Guwahati), forensic experts, CID officials, and a magistrate-led special investigation team was launched. Upon excavation within the house premises, the decomposed body of Sabiyal Rahman was recovered.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body was immediately sent for post-mortem examination at GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) to determine the exact cause and circumstances of death.

“On initial Interrogation at the police station, she confessed to having killed her husband on June 26 after a massive brawl between them that night. Both attacked each other, the husband was intoxicated when this fight broke out that night,” said Padmanav Baruah, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati (West).

DCP Padmanabh Barua expressed suspicion that Rahima may not have acted alone, stating, “It is highly unlikely that a woman could dig a four-foot pit without any assistance.” Police now suspect the involvement of a third party in the murder and are actively pursuing all leads.