LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > India > Assam: Wife Confesses to Husband’s Murder in Guwahati, Body Recovered from House Compound

Assam: Wife Confesses to Husband’s Murder in Guwahati, Body Recovered from House Compound

Rahima Khatun confessed to murdering her husband, Sabiyal Rahman, on June 26 and burying his body near their home in Jalukbari, Guwahati. Following her surrender, police recovered the body. Authorities suspect she may have had help and continue investigating the case.

Assam Murder- House Compound visual
Assam Murder- House Compound visual

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 19:12:10 IST

In a chilling case of domestic crime, a woman named Rahima Khatun has confessed to murdering her husband and burying his body in the compound of their residence near Jalukbari. The shocking revelation came after she surrendered herself at the Jalukbari Police Station.

During police interrogation, Rahima admitted to killing her husband, Sabiyal Rahman, on June 26 and burying his body in a pit approximately four feet deep, located right in front of their home. She offered to guide the police to the exact location where the body was buried.

The incident took place at Joymati Nagar in Pandu area of Guwahati on June 26, after which the accused buried her husband’s body– who was a scrap dealer– in a five-foot pit on their residential premises. 

The couple was married for 15 years and had two children. To hide her crime and quell questions on Rehman’s sudden absence, Rahima Khatun told her acquaintance that her husband had gone to Kerala for work.

But sensing people suspected her story, she told neighbours that she was unwell and fled her house on the pretext of going to a hospital, sources told NewsX. 

Following her confession, a joint operation involving Jalukbari Police, the DCP (West Guwahati), forensic experts, CID officials, and a magistrate-led special investigation team was launched. Upon excavation within the house premises, the decomposed body of Sabiyal Rahman was recovered.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the body was immediately sent for post-mortem examination at GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) to determine the exact cause and circumstances of death.

“On initial Interrogation at the police station, she confessed to having killed her husband on June 26 after a massive brawl between them that night. Both attacked each other, the husband was intoxicated when this fight broke out that night,” said Padmanav Baruah, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati (West).

DCP Padmanabh Barua expressed suspicion that Rahima may not have acted alone, stating, “It is highly unlikely that a woman could dig a four-foot pit without any assistance.” Police now suspect the involvement of a third party in the murder and are actively pursuing all leads.

More News

SC Hears Plea To Save Kerala Nurse From Execution In Yemen, Centre Says Diplomatic Efforts Exhausted
South Korean Actor Kang Seo-Ha Dies At 31, Funeral Scheduled For July 16
Varun Aaron Appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s New Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026
School Assembly News Headlines July 15, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: CJI BR Gavai Diagnosed With Severe Infection And Other Updates
Wimbledon 2025 Is the Place to Be — Bollywood’s A-Listers and Cricket’s Greats Make It Unforgettable
‘How Long To Get To Washington?’ Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After Dismissing Washington Sundar, Netizens Say ‘Only 4 Balls’
Explainer- Ola Electric Surges 17% Today: How The Company Overcame July’s Financial Struggles And Signs Of Recovery
Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Ever To Reach International Space Station, Returns Tomorrow
Women With Type 2 Diabetes Face Double The Risk Of Hidden Heart Damage: UK Study
WATCH: Jofra Archer’s Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal Of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?