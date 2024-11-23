The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to secure a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to secure a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, retaining power with a lead in 205 out of 288 seats, as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP alone is leading in 115 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena (SHS) and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—are ahead in 56 and 34 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), has managed to secure leads in only 35 seats combined.

The seat distribution for the MVA is as follows:

Shiv Sena (UBT): Leading in 20 seats

Congress: Ahead in 11 seats

NCP (Sharad Pawar): Leading in 2 seats

Other minor players, including the Samajwadi Party, have secured leads on 2 seats.

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-Led Coalition Maintains Edge

In Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition is maintaining a steady lead in the 81-seat Assembly, with the party ahead in 31 constituencies. The BJP, in comparison, is leading in 24 seats, while other players like the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are ahead in 12 and 6 seats, respectively.

Smaller parties and independent candidates are also making their presence felt:

All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP): Leading in 2 seats

CPI(ML)(L): Ahead in 2 constituencies

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha: Leading in 1 seat

Janata Dal (United): Ahead in 1 seat

Exit Polls and Key Campaign Narratives

Exit polls had projected the Mahayuti alliance as the frontrunner in Maharashtra’s single-phase election held on November 20. Analysts pointed to the BJP’s focus on development and stability as its key strengths. Meanwhile, the Opposition MVA campaigned on issues of corruption and governance in the state, hoping to reverse its fortunes.

The two-phase election in Jharkhand, held on November 13 and 20, presented a tougher battle. The BJP aimed to replicate its unexpected success in the Haryana Assembly polls, while the JMM alliance focused on consolidating rural and tribal votes, emphasizing local governance and welfare.

Wayanad By-Polls and Assembly Updates

Simultaneously, counting is underway for 48 assemblies and two parliamentary by-polls across 15 states. The spotlight is on Wayanad in Kerala, where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading, marking her electoral debut. The seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh after contesting two seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The assembly by-polls cover a wide geographical spread, including:

Nine seats in Uttar Pradesh

Seven in Rajasthan

Six in West Bengal

Five in Assam

Four each in Punjab and Bihar

Three in Karnataka

Two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala

One seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya

Maharashtra Election’s Implications

Maharashtra’s elections are being closely watched for their broader political implications. The BJP’s commanding performance underscores its dominance in the state’s political landscape, further consolidating its alliance with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP. This victory is expected to boost the BJP’s momentum heading into future elections and solidify its influence in western India.

Conversely, the MVA’s poor showing raises questions about the effectiveness of its campaign strategy and internal unity. Analysts suggest that the MVA’s inability to present a cohesive front against the BJP-led alliance significantly impacted its performance.

Jharkhand’s Local Dynamics

In Jharkhand, the JMM’s ability to sustain its lead highlights the resonance of its grassroots-focused policies. The party has traditionally been a strong advocate for tribal rights and regional development, key issues in the state’s rural constituencies. However, the BJP’s significant presence in urban and semi-urban areas demonstrates its growing appeal among non-tribal voters.