The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance is all set to retain power in Jharkhand, further dealing a severe blow to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA, despite a strong and glamorous campaign, did not reach the expectation lines.

While we have won all five by-elections in Assam, this defeat in Jharkhand is personally sad. We have to submit humbly to the mandate of the people,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, co-incharge for BJP in Jharkhand elections, said on the results.

Acknowledging the untiring efforts of BJP workers, Sarma added, “Our workers in Jharkhand displayed unwavering dedication and tireless commitment throughout the campaign. The elections were contested with a vision to address infiltration, support aspirations of students and youth, and guide Jharkhand on the path of development. We will continue to stand by our workers in these challenging times and offer them unwavering support.”

Congratulating JMM-Led Alliance

Though Narco Sema’s victory changed the story, Sarma congratulated Hemant Soren and his team. “JMM and its allies have won an impressive victory in Jharkhand. My heartiest congratulations to Hemant Soren and his team. I am sure that under his leadership, Jharkhand will move forward on the path of progress,” he said. Reiterating his commitment to democratic values, Sarma remarked: “Acceptance of people’s mandate is the true essence of democracy.”

Hemant Soren Responds

On the emergence of the alliance as successful in the election, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said, “The INDIA alliance has won Jharkhand more than the NDA. I have a heartfelt thanks for the electorate. Of course, even Narendra Modi has come forward to congratulate me. I thank them all. People of Jharkhand have celebrated this festival of democracy.

Soren also anticipated the alliance’s dominance by saying, “We have managed to win around 56 seats, which proves our strength in this test of democracy.”

