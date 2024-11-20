The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20, with 1.23 crore voters selecting 38 MLAs from 528 candidates across 12 districts.

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will take place on November 20, starting at 7 AM. In this phase, 1.23 crore voters from 12 districts will decide the fate of 38 legislative assembly seats, choosing from a pool of 528 candidates. Among the contenders, 472 are male, 55 are female, and 1 is from the third gender category.

A total of 14,218 polling booths have been set up across the state, with 2,414 located in urban areas and 11,804 in rural regions. This election phase will also see the establishment of 48 special polling stations, and 239 booths will be managed by women, 22 by people with disabilities (Divyang), and 26 by youth volunteers.

Polling for 43 Assembly constituencies in Phase-I of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections concluded peacefully on November 13, 2024, with a strong and impressive voter turnout.

Nov 20, 2024 | 09:25 PM

The JVC exit poll has predicted that the alliance led by the Congress would garner around 30-40 seats, while the NDA led by the BJP might win 40-44 seats. Axis My India prediction is relatively near the strong position of the BJP as BJP may win up to 53 seats, whereas Congress can win much lower, that is, 25 seats only.

Other exit polls such as the Chanakya Strategies and Dainik Bhaskar polls also provide a positive edge to the Congress-led alliance, where Congress is likely to win some 36-39 seats.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll shows the Congress likely to emerge with between 25-37 seats, and between 44-53 for the NDA. Similar trends are seen in the Matrize exit poll, which predicts that the Congress-constituted Mahagathbandhan may win between 25 and 30 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA may win between 42 and 47 seats.

The results so far show it’s a tough contest and that Congress may have an upper hand over the BJP in some predictions, but the majority is not clearly carved out yet.

The Poll of Polls predicts that in the Jharkhand assembly elections, the BJP-led NDA will secure around 40 seats, while the Congress-led alliance (Mahagathbandhan) is likely to win 38 seats.

Nov 20, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Exit polls suggest a close contest in Jharkhand with the NDA likely to win 42-47 seats, while the Grand Alliance may secure 25-30 seats. The final result remains uncertain.

Nov 20, 2024 | 07:15 PM

The Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand released a video expressing gratitude to all participants for their enthusiastic involvement in the second and final phase of voting. He highlighted that citizens from all walks of life, regardless of age or class, contributed to strengthening democracy by exercising their right to vote.

Nov 20, 2024 | 07:02 PM

After conducting peaceful and fair voting, the polling team returned to the Receiving Center at the Market Committee. They were honored with roses by the General Observer, Police Observer, District Electoral Officer, and the Superintendent of Police.

Nov 20, 2024 | 06:35 PM

During the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, the Election Commission of India dismissed the presiding officer from the Madhupur assembly constituency. Meanwhile, a dispute over burqa removal caused an uproar in the Jharia assembly constituency of Dhanbad district.

Nov 20, 2024 | 05:35 PM

As of 5 PM, voter turnout in Jharkhand’s second and final phase of polling sees a higher turnout of 67.59%, according to the Election Commission.

Nov 20, 2024 | 05:11 PM

In the Dhanbad district, the voter turnout till 3 PM was 56.30%.

– Sindri recorded 62.65% voting

– Nirsa had 63.75% voter participation

– Dhanbad saw 45.14% turnout

– Jharia recorded 48.4% votes

– Tundi had a 64.07% turnout

– Baghmara saw 57.42% voting

Nov 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and JMM candidate for Gandey, expressed her gratitude toward the people of Gandey, saying they have embraced the path of development. With only a few hours left until voting concludes, she emphasized that the results will be out by November 23. “Wherever I go, I feel the warmth and love of the people,” she added.

#WATCH | Gandey: #JharkhandAssemblyElection2024 |

Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren & JMM candidate for Gandey assembly election says, ” …People have chosen the path of development and they are casting their votes…now only a few hours are left for voting to… pic.twitter.com/QkMRLXtTWO — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 03:51 PM

As of 3 PM, voter turnout in Jharkhand’s second and final phase of polling sees a higher turnout of 61.47%, according to the Election Commission.

Assembly elections | Till 3 pm, 45.53% voter turnout recorded in Maharashtra and 61.47% in the second & final phase of polling in Jharkhand, as per Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/JiCFeTqe52 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 03:28 PM

‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ In Jharkhand Are In Trouble: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister and BJP’s Jharkhand election-incharge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “The #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 have become the elections to save Jharkhand. ‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ in Jharkhand are in trouble. JMM-Congress Govt has cheated the youth in the name of jobs. The honour of women is not safe. Infiltrators are taking over resources. Law and order situation is bad.”

#WATCH | Ranchi: Union Minister and BJP’s Jharkhand election-incharge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, “The #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 have become the elections to save Jharkhand. ‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ in Jharkhand are in trouble. JMM-Congress Govt has cheated the youth in the name of… pic.twitter.com/GEaShxr8cp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

“People are pained due to massive corruption. So, people are voting for BJP-NDA candidates. I urge everyone to vote for a prosperous, developed, safe and infiltrators-free Jharkhand…BJP-NDA govt will change the face of Jharkhand and fate of people…You can see the results now itself, BJP-NDA is forming the Govt. People are angry and that is why they are defeating the corrupt and anti-people Govt.”

Nov 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Voter Turnout in Jharkhand Election 2024

The highest voter turnout in Jharkhand was recorded in Pakur at 53.83%, followed by Jamtara at 52.21%, Ramgarh at 51.26%, and Dumka at 50.28%. In the first six hours of polling, Godda saw a turnout of 50.27%, Deoghar 49.83%, Hazaribag 48.62%, Giridih 48.01%, Sahebganj 47.51%, and Dhanbad 43.16%. The lowest turnout was seen in Bokaro at 42.52% by 1 PM.

Nov 20, 2024 | 01:19 PM

47.92% Voter Turnout by 1 PM

As of 1 PM on November 20, 2024, Jharkhand’s voter turnout reached 47.92%. There are 14,218 polling booths across 12 districts, open until 5 PM, with polling in 31 booths concluding at 4 PM. Officials have confirmed that voters in line by the designated time will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

Nov 20, 2024 | 01:09 PM

Presiding Officer Replaced Amid Allegations of Bias

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint with the Election Commission over alleged misconduct by a presiding officer in Madhupur Assembly constituency. Following the complaint, the officer was arrested. Dubey stated, “I reported the presiding officer at booth 111 for favoring JMM candidate Hafizul Hassan. The Election Commission acted swiftly and arrested the officer.”

Nov 20, 2024 | 12:36 PM

Rahul Gandhi Urges Jharkhand Voters to Support INDIA Bloc for Constitutional Protection

In a call to voters in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged support for the INDIA bloc, emphasizing the protection of the Constitution and benefits from guarantees like Maiya Samman Yojana. “Your vote for INDIA will secure your water, forest, and land, ensuring prosperity,” he appealed.

Nov 20, 2024 | 12:25 PM

‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ at Risk, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister and BJP’s Jharkhand election-incharge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, called the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections a fight to save the state. He criticized the JMM-Congress government, stating, “The youth have been cheated with false promises of jobs, leaving ‘Roti, Beti, Maati’ in jeopardy.”

Nov 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

2024 Jharkhand Election Live: Congress President Appeals to Youth to Vote

Congress President urged young voters in Jharkhand to participate in the elections, saying, “We appeal to our young friends to vote and encourage others to do the same.”

Nov 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Neha Arora, Additional Electoral Officer, reports a 31.37% voter turnout by 11 AM in Phase 2 of the Legislative Assembly elections. Maheshpur Assembly saw the highest turnout at 38.35%. She also stated that 15 ballot units, 14 control units, and 39 VVPATs were replaced during the actual poll, while 67 ballot units, 112 control units, and 183 VVPATs were replaced during the mock poll.

Nov 20, 2024 | 11:50 AM

31.37% Voter Turnout Recorded by 11 AM in Second and Final Phase of Jharkhand Polls.

Nov 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM



Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari exercised her franchise at Mahila Samiti in Khijri Assembly Constituency.

Nov 20, 2024 | 11:32 AM

Giridih: Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP president and Giridih Assembly candidate, calls it “the grand festival of democracy,” urging voters to seize the once-in-five-years chance to shape their future. “I encourage all to participate,” he says.

Giridih: Jharkhand BJP president and candidate from Giridih Assembly constituency, Babulal Marandi, says, “This is the grand festival of democracy, as once in five years, there is an opportunity to shape your future with your own hands. I urge all voters to take this… pic.twitter.com/4emTY6ghY7 — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Subodh Kant Sahay, the Congress leader, casts his vote in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Ranchi, Jharkhand: Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay casts his vote pic.twitter.com/ZNjhhDDQTC — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 11:16 AM

Voting for the second phase in Jharkhand continues in 38 assembly seats with tight security since 7 am. Voters began arriving at polling centers early this morning. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey tweets about the arrest of a polling officer at booth 111 in Madhupur for allegedly favoring JMM. #JharkhandElections #Voting #Election2024

चुनाव आयोग @ECISVEEP मधुपुर विधानसभा के बूथ नंबर 111 के मतदान पदाधिकारी को झामुमो के पक्ष में मतदान कराने के कारण गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 11:05 AM

Kalpana Soren: ‘For the first time, women in Jharkhand are getting the respect they deserve. BJP talks division, we focus on development. Hemant Soren will continue leading the way!’ #Jharkhand

#WATCH | Giridih: Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren & JMM candidate for Gandey assembly election, says, “This is the first time after the formation of Jharkhand that the women in the state have been given their respect that they deserve…Hemant Soren has been… pic.twitter.com/QVZJUxC7pF — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 10:58 AM

Lalu Yadav predicts BJP’s loss in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections!

VIDEO | “The BJP will lose (in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections),” says RJD president and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav (@laluprasadrjd).#MaharashtraAssembly2024 #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 (Full video available on PTI videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vfOOHo1yTQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 09:33 AM

12.71% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the second and final phase of Jharkhand Election 2024.

Nov 20, 2024 | 08:57 AM

Jharkhand LoP and BJP candidate from Chandankyari seat, Amar Kumar Bauri offers prayers at his residence as voting for Jharkhand Election 2024 continues.

Nov 20, 2024 | 08:53 AM

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi says, “Everyone should exercise their franchise. This is a festival of democracy and we get this opportunity to vote for the development of the state once in 5 years. The main issues are infiltration, unemployment. CM Soren has betrayed the youth. We have appealed to the youth to support the NDA this time…”

#WATCH | Giridih: Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi says, “Everyone should exercise their franchise. This is a festival of democracy and we get this opportunity to vote for the development of the state once in 5 years. The main issues are infiltration, unemployment. CM… https://t.co/MJHSRoZL4f pic.twitter.com/wBIhB5STkS — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024 Nov 20, 2024 | 08:50 AM Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi casts his vote at a polling booth in Giridih for Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 07:36 AM

BJP candidate from Dhanbad Assembly, Raj Sinha says, “As per the current trend and seeing the huge number of voters, it is clear that BJP is going to form its government in this election. We raised the issue of Bangladesh (infiltrators) because it is the truth and the people need to know about it and its consequences…”

#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 | BJP candidate from Dhanbad Assembly, Raj Sinha says, “As per the current trend and seeing the huge number of voters, it is clear that BJP is going to form its government in this election. We raised the issue of Bangladesh (infiltrators)… pic.twitter.com/Pt2paNscTg — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 07:34 AM

JMM MP Nalin Soren says, “I want to continue with my tradition of voting early…Whoever is elected as the MLA, I would like to tell them to carry on with the tradition…People would vote on the issue of development…My Government would remain in power…”

#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024 | Dumka: JMM MP Nalin Soren says, “I want to continue with my tradition of voting early…Whoever is elected as the MLA, I would like to tell them to carry on with the tradition…People would vote on the issue of development…My Government… pic.twitter.com/2L2SfLa4lY — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 07:28 AM

People queue up outside a polling booth in Dumka as they await their turn to cast vote for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections.

Nov 20, 2024 | 07:00 AM

The second and final phase of Jharkhand Election 2024 begins. In Jharkhand, the remaining 38 out of the 81 seats are going to the polls today.

Nov 20, 2024 | 06:36 AM

Mock polling is being conducted at a polling booth in Giridih Assembly constituency.

In the second & final phase of voting for Jharkhand Election 2024 today, 38 constituencies across 12 districts are going to polls.

Nov 20, 2024 | 06:36 AM

BJP-Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi says, “The mood of the people in Jharkhand is to change Hemant Soren led JMM govt as they have gone through pain in these 5 years …A few days back I-T department raided many locations related to the PA of the CM. It’s not possible without black money, if someone is this much dipped in corruption what option does he have instead of making allegations against some of our leaders… BJP-NDA will get more than 51 seats, and we are going to form the govt…”

#WATCH | #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 | BJP-Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi says, “The mood of the people in Jharkhand is to change Hemant Soren led JMM govt as they have gone through pain in these 5 years …A few days back I-T department raided many locations related to… pic.twitter.com/kJysHtMVwx — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 | 02:02 AM

Chief Electoral Officer Urges Voters

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand has urged voters in constituencies heading to the polls in the second phase to come out and cast their votes. CEO Ravi Kumar emphasized the importance of exercising the right to vote, encouraging citizens to visit polling booths with their families, friends, and neighbors. He called for a festive spirit at the voting stations, highlighting the significance of active participation in the democratic process.