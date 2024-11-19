The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20, with 1.23 crore voters selecting 38 MLAs from 528 candidates across 12 districts.

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 will take place on November 20, starting at 7 AM. In this phase, 1.23 crore voters from 12 districts will decide the fate of 38 legislative assembly seats, choosing from a pool of 528 candidates. Among the contenders, 472 are male, 55 are female, and 1 is from the third gender category.

A total of 14,218 polling booths have been set up across the state, with 2,414 located in urban areas and 11,804 in rural regions. This election phase will also see the establishment of 48 special polling stations, and 239 booths will be managed by women, 22 by people with disabilities (Divyang), and 26 by youth volunteers.

Polling for 43 Assembly constituencies in Phase-I of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections concluded peacefully on November 13, 2024, with a strong and impressive voter turnout.

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:36 AM

BJP candidate from Dhanbad Assembly, Raj Sinha says, “As per the current trend and seeing the huge number of voters, it is clear that BJP is going to form its government in this election. We raised the issue of Bangladesh (infiltrators) because it is the truth and the people need to know about it and its consequences…”

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:34 AM

JMM MP Nalin Soren says, “I want to continue with my tradition of voting early…Whoever is elected as the MLA, I would like to tell them to carry on with the tradition…People would vote on the issue of development…My Government would remain in power…”

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:28 AM

People queue up outside a polling booth in Dumka as they await their turn to cast vote for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections.

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:00 AM

The second and final phase of Jharkhand Election 2024 begins. In Jharkhand, the remaining 38 out of the 81 seats are going to the polls today.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:36 AM

Mock polling is being conducted at a polling booth in Giridih Assembly constituency.

In the second & final phase of voting for Jharkhand Election 2024 today, 38 constituencies across 12 districts are going to polls.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:36 AM

BJP-Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi says, “The mood of the people in Jharkhand is to change Hemant Soren led JMM govt as they have gone through pain in these 5 years …A few days back I-T department raided many locations related to the PA of the CM. It’s not possible without black money, if someone is this much dipped in corruption what option does he have instead of making allegations against some of our leaders… BJP-NDA will get more than 51 seats, and we are going to form the govt…”

Nov 20, 2024 · 02:02 AM

Chief Electoral Officer Urges Voters

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand has urged voters in constituencies heading to the polls in the second phase to come out and cast their votes. CEO Ravi Kumar emphasized the importance of exercising the right to vote, encouraging citizens to visit polling booths with their families, friends, and neighbors. He called for a festive spirit at the voting stations, highlighting the significance of active participation in the democratic process.