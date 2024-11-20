Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jharkhand Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Majority Pollsters Predict BJP’s Clean Sweep

Exit polls for Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 favor BJP with 42-53 seats, but Axis My India predicts INDIA bloc victory. Vote counting on Nov 23.

Jharkhand Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Majority Pollsters Predict BJP’s Clean Sweep

Exit polls for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections indicate a likely win for the BJP. Predictions from Matrize, Peoples Pulse, and JVC project BJP securing between 40 and 53 seats, while the INDIA bloc, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, is anticipated to follow closely with 25-40 seats.

However, Axis My India contradicts this trend, forecasting a decisive victory for the INDIA bloc with 53 seats, leaving BJP with 25. Another pollster, P-Marq, gives a slight edge to the INDIA bloc, predicting 37-47 seats compared to BJP’s 31-40.

Detailed Exit Poll Analysis

  • Matrize: Projects 42-47 seats for BJP, 25-30 for INDIA, and 1-4 for Others.
  • Peoples Pulse: Suggests 44-53 for BJP, 25-37 for INDIA, and 5-9 for Others.
  • JVC: Estimates 40-44 for BJP, 30-40 for INDIA, and 1 for Others.
  • Axis My India: Highlights a major INDIA bloc win with 53 seats, while BJP gets 25 and Others bag 3.
  • P-Marq: Predicts a close contest with INDIA bloc at 37-47 seats and BJP at 31-40.
  • Chanakya Strategies: Projects 45-50 seats for BJP, 35-38 for INDIA, and 3-5 for Others.
  • Dainik Bhaskar: Suggests 37-40 for BJP, 36-39 for INDIA, and 0-2 for Others.

The 2024 Assembly Elections in Jharkhand

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly were held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with a total voter base of 2.6 crore. The first phase covered 43 constituencies, while the remaining 38 went to polls in the second phase. The vote counting is set for November 23, alongside Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Key parties in the fray include:

  • NDA: BJP contested 68 seats, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 10, JD(U) 2, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 1.
  • INDIA Bloc: JMM contested 41 seats, Congress 30, RJD 6, and CPI(ML) 4.

The campaign has been marked by heated debates on tribal rights, immigration, and corruption. The BJP has relied on its development narrative, while the JMM-led alliance has focused on regional identity and social welfare.

Comparisons with 2019 Elections

In 2019, exit polls largely favored the JMM-Congress alliance, which won decisively with 47 seats. The BJP managed 25, and Congress secured 16. The INDIA bloc is now aiming to replicate its 2019 success, while the BJP looks to regain lost ground.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Elections: Presiding Officer Removed Amidst Rigging Allegations; Burqa Row Sparks Controversy In Jharia

Filed under

Axis My India forecast BJP-led NDA win INDIA bloc predictions Jharkhand exit polls 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox