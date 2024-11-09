Home
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Jharkhand Elections: JP Nadda Vows To Safeguard Tribals, Pledges ‘No Tribal Rights To Children Of Bangladeshi Infiltrators’

Nadda accused the Hemant Soren led-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government, of harboring Bangladeshi infiltrators, and using them as a vote bank.

Jharkhand Elections: JP Nadda Vows To Safeguard Tribals, Pledges ‘No Tribal Rights To Children Of Bangladeshi Infiltrators’

Ahead of Jharkhand elections, BJP National President JP Nadda has pledged to safeguard the rights of local tribal communities.

During an election rally, Nadda stated that the BJP will make sure that no tribal rights should be given to the children of Bangladeshi infiltrators and local Adivasi women, if his party comes to power in Jharkhand.

“We assure you that their children won’t be given any tribal rights,” he said.

Attacks JMM government 

Nadda accused the Hemant Soren led-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government, of harboring Bangladeshi infiltrators, and using them as a vote bank.

The Congress, RJD, and JMM have given shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand for votes. Once the BJP is elected, every Bangladeshi infiltrator will be thrown out of the state,” Nadda said.

Nadda urged voters to replace the current “single-engine” government with a “double-engine” BJP government for all-round development.

Nadda Follows Amit Shah in Attacking Bangladeshi infiltrators

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a different rally in Potka of East Singhbhum district, attacked the JMM for providing a “red-carpet welcome” to infiltrators accused of occupying tribal land, snatching local youths’ jobs and indulging in anti-national activities.

Similar to Nadda, Shah also promised deportation of all infiltrators as soon as the BJP forms the government.

“The JMM-led coalition has laid out the red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators. Let the BJP regime form, and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border,” Shah stated.

Nadda ‘PM Modi has made efforts to lift tribals’

Nadda highlighting how tribal welfare has increased, under PM Narendra Modi,  referred to the Eklavya model schools of which budgetary allocation increased 21 times. He mentioned that 1.5 crore toilets have been constructed for tribal households under the national sanitation drive.

As Jharkhand goes for polls on 81 seats, scheduled to held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23, Bangladeshi ‘outsiders’ has became a key issue in BJP campaigns. The BJP is looking to regain power in Jharkhand, which it lost to the JMM-led coalition in the previous elections.

ALSO READ:Misguided People And Got Exposed’ UP CM Yogi Lashes Out On Congress-INDI Alliance

amit shah hemant soren Jharkhand elections jp nadda
