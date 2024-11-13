Mithun Chakraborty’s Wallet Allegedly Stolen During Rally In Jharkhand Rally

The veteran actor-politician, who in recent times drew much attention with his election campaign rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, unfortunately gained notoriety not for what he had intended to. In the assembly constituency of Nirsa, he sought to campaign in favor of BJP candidate Aparna Sengupta. That was when his wallet went missing, reported some sources.

Chakraborty-the active crusader of the BJP was addressing a rally following a roadshow. The event, which turned out to be a great crowd puller, with almost all fans wanting to see the popular actor and even meet him in person, saw Chakraborty taking some time out to talk with his supporters in the audience. While thus making his way into the stage from the crowd, he found that his wallet was missing.

But hours after the incident, whispers abound that she had her wallet snatched by a pickpocket. The BJP categorically denied any such incident had occurred, claiming it was merely misplaced. “There was no such incident of pickpocketing. The purse was misplaced and later found,” Dhanbad district president of BJP, Ghanshyam Grover, clarified on the situation, while addressing mediapersons.

Video Raises Doubts

Contrary to BJP claims, there was a video from the rally which instantly went viral on social media. In the footage, a BJP leader can be seen appealing to the crowd: “Whosoever has taken Mithun-da’s purse, please return it. This is not the culture of Nirsa.” The video only fueled the confusion about the true nature of the incident, with many questioning whether it all had been a theft or merely a mistake.

Rally Under Tight Security

The rally went off under full security measures-a heavy police arrangement-at the hands of Chakraborty, who has been actively campaigning for the BJP. The crowd attended the rally in huge numbers accompanied by several leaders; so, the reported loss of the wallet is the more startling.

Recent Campaigns Of Mithun Chakraborty

As part of Chakraborty’s poll campaign in Jharkhand, Dhanbad witnessed the rally. Only a few days ago, actor-turned-politician led a road show in East Singhbhum district and campaigned for BJP candidate Meera Munda, wife of former Chief Minister Arjun Munda, for the Potka constituency.

However, Chakraborty has been in the news for not-so-great reasons lately. Two FIRs were recently lodged against him for allegedly making provocative speeches at a meeting arranged by BJP in Salt Lake, Kolkata, earlier this month. It is the statement he made while speaking at that event – “In 2026, the ‘masnad’ will be ours and we will do everything to achieve the goal” – which brought him into legal trouble.

