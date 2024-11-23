Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
After Husband's Poll Loss, Swara Bhasker Questions '99% battery' In EVMs

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate from Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar constituency, Fahad Ahmad, was defeated in the assembly elections by Sana Malik, the daughter of Nawab Malik.

After Husband’s Poll Loss, Swara Bhasker Questions ‘99% battery’ In EVMs

The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate from Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar constituency, Fahad Ahmad, was defeated in the assembly elections by Sana Malik, the daughter of Nawab Malik.

Swara Bhasker Alleges EVM Manipulation

Reacting to her husband Fahad Ahmad’s loss, actor Swara Bhasker accused electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she questioned how EVMs, used throughout the day, could still show a 99% battery level. Bhasker wrote:

“In #AnushaktiNagar Vidhan Sabha, after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP, rounds 17, 18, and 19 saw a sudden change. Machines with 99% charged batteries were opened, and the BJP-supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate took the lead. How can machines voted on all day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all these 99% charged machines benefit BJP and its allies?”

Fahad Ahmad Demands Recount

Fahad Ahmad echoed these claims, alleging irregularities in the counting process. “After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds…EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened, and the BJP-supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took the lead. This is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18, and 19,” he stated.

Sanjay Raut Questions Results

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also expressed doubts over the election outcome, terming it a “conspiracy.” He remarked, “We don’t accept this as the people’s mandate; something is fishy in the election results. Even people must be wondering how to accept this mandate.”

Shift in Alliances and Election Results

Fahad Ahmad, formerly the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, joined the NCP (SCP) in October after leaving the Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance surged ahead, leading in 220 seats and poised for a landslide victory.

The BJP is expected to hold its Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25, followed by an oath-taking ceremony on November 26, as per sources.

