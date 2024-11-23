Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Milind Deora Trails Worli Battle, Says ‘People Will Judge Based On Governance, Not Distractions’

Milind Deora, the candidate from Worli representing the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, shared his insights in an Exclusive interview  with NewsX, about the election dynamics. 

As votes are being counted for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Milind Deora, the candidate from Worli representing the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, shared his insights in an Exclusive interview  with NewsX, about the election dynamics.

In the latest development, after 16 out of 17 rounds of counting, Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is leading with 60,606 votes, holding a margin of +8,408 votes. Milind Murli Deora of Shiv Sena is trailing with 52,198 votes.

On High Voter Turnout: Pro-Incumbency or Anti-Incumbency?

When asked whether the high voter turnout, the highest in decades, could be interpreted as favoring or opposing him, Deora dismissed such assumptions.

“I don’t buy into these theories that higher turnouts mean pro-incumbency or anti-incumbency. I am confident based on the feedback we get from the ground that people want to support the government, they want the schemes to work,” he stated confidently.

Allies and the Changing Identity of Maharashtra

On criticism about the alliances he represents altering the state’s identity, Deora termed such claims as distractions.

“These are all distractions. Eventually, the fact remains that their 2.5 years and ours 2.5 years are there for all to compare. That will be the basis on which people will decide,” he asserted, emphasizing that performance, not rhetoric, should guide voters.

What Are The Key Issues? 

Deora acknowledged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity influences voter sentiment, local factors are equally crucial in assembly elections.

“Certainly, the Prime Minister’s popularity plays a part, but of course, in an assembly election, local factors matter,” he explained.

Shiv Sena’s Legacy

Asked whether Uddhav Thackeray continues to veer away from the ideals of his father, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Deora refrained from making direct allegations but hinted at opportunism.

“I have no idea why they have changed, but my simplest answer is that people do think about power and greed,” he remarked.

Impact of Ladki Bahin Scheme

On the recently launched Ladki Behna scheme, aimed at empowering women, Deora described it as transformative.

“I think it was a game-changer. It empowers women by strengthening them, making them independent, and allowing them to take financial and economic decisions for their future and their family,” he said.

Who Becomes The CM Of Maharashtra ? 

Deora expressed confidence in smooth leadership coordination under the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, dismissing speculation over potential rifts.

“I am very confident that since we follow CM and Deputy CM leadership, the same will continue. As Mahayuti receives a verdict, there will be no problem with smooth coordination,” he assured.

Must Read: Maharashtra CM Question: Eknath Shinde And Devendra Fadnavis Weigh In On Leadership

Filed under

Aaditya Thackeray Milind Deora Milind Deora Loses Battle Of Worli Milind Deora On NewsX Worli Battle
