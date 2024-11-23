Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Govt Can’t Be Run from Home’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde secured a commanding victory in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe by a margin of 1,20,717 votes. This win, which reinforces Shinde’s political strength, comes amid the ongoing results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, appears set for a decisive victory.

In a press conference alongside his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde took the opportunity to target former Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. “In 2019, 54 Shiv Sena candidates had won, but now that number has increased,” Shinde stated, pointing to the alliance’s growing success. He also defended the alliance’s approach to governance, emphasizing that they responded to criticism with work, not counterattacks. Shinde argued that this pragmatic approach resonated with voters, and the Mahayuti alliance’s victory was a reflection of that.

Shinde Defends Governance Approach, Promises to Uphold Balasaheb Thackeray’s Ideals

In his address, Shinde further stated that his government would continue to adhere to the values and principles established by Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena. He reflected on the events of 2019, noting that a similar government could have been formed then, but was not, adding, “People haven’t forgotten that.” The comment alluded to the period when Uddhav Thackeray led a coalition government, which eventually collapsed after Shinde’s rebellion.

Shinde also reiterated that the Mahayuti alliance would continue its mission to serve the people of Maharashtra by staying connected to grassroots issues, emphasizing that governance cannot be run from the comfort of one’s home, but rather by engaging directly with the public.

Mahayuti Alliance Poised for Landslide Victory

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is on track to win a commanding majority in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. As per the latest updates from the Election Commission, the alliance is leading in over 220 out of the 288 seats, far ahead of the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

In terms of seat distribution, the BJP has emerged as a strong contender with 55 seats already won and 78 more seats where it is leading. The Shiv Sena faction, led by Shinde, has secured 28 seats and is ahead in an equal number of constituencies, while the NCP has won 25 seats and is leading in 16.

BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP Performance in the 2024 Election

The updated seat tally reflects the growing influence of the BJP and its allies, who are likely to form the next government in Maharashtra. Despite the challenges posed by the MVA alliance, the Mahayuti coalition has managed to secure a significant victory, with the BJP emerging as the dominant force in the state’s political landscape.

Shinde’s 2022 Rebellion Against Uddhav Thackeray and Political Realignment

Shinde’s triumph is the culmination of his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which shook the Shiv Sena. In June 2022, Shinde, along with 40 MLAs, revolted against the Shiv Sena leadership, forcing Uddhav Thackeray to resign as chief minister. The rebellion resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a dramatic turning point in the state’s political scene. Shinde, with the support of his rebel faction, then formed a new government with the BJP’s backing, and he took oath as the new chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

As the new administration took shape, it included other key defections, notably the split in the NCP when Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government as the second deputy chief minister. This reshuffling of alliances has not only altered the state’s political dynamics but also solidified Shinde’s position as a central figure in Maharashtra’s future governance.

With the Mahayuti alliance securing a solid mandate in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Shinde’s leadership looks set to continue shaping the state’s political trajectory, as the new government moves forward with plans to address both immediate concerns and long-term development goals.

Read More : How RSS Helped BJP-Led Mahayuti Win Big In Maharashtra