The election is a contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on 288 seats.

Maharashtra is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle as all 288 assembly constituencies go to polls in a single phase on November 20, 2024. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, and a dry day will be observed across the state on election day.

The election is a contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti coalition comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, while the MVA features the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction.

Exit poll predictions will be broadcast after voting concludes at 6:30 pm on November 20, adhering to the Election Commission’s guidelines. Votes will be counted on November 23, 2024, with results expected later that day.

Election Campaign Highlights

The election campaign concluded on November 18, with both alliances heavily promoting their agendas. The BJP-led Mahayuti emphasized welfare schemes like ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ for women, while the opposition MVA focused on social justice, caste-based census, and constitutional protection. The BJP also launched advertisements targeting the MVA, referencing events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Palghar lynching.

Polarizing slogans and sharp accusations marked the campaign, with the BJP’s “Batenge toh katenge” slogan drawing criticism from the MVA for allegedly dividing voters along religious lines.

Contesting Parties and Seat Distribution

Mahayuti Alliance: BJP (149 seats), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) (81), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) (59).

MVA Alliance: Congress (101 seats), Shiv Sena (UBT) (95), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) (86).

Other parties, like the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), are also contesting in few constituencies.

Voter Statistics

The number of voters in Maharashtra has increased to 96.37 million, up from 89.4 million in 2019, due to special enrolment drives. The state has over 2 million first-time voters aged 18-19 and 47,716 centenarians. To accommodate the growing electorate, the number of polling booths has also risen to 100,186, compared to 96,654 in 2019.

Poll Code Violations and Seizures

Strict enforcement of the election code of conduct has led to the seizure of over â‚¹660 crore worth of illegal cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies in Maharashtra. Over 4,000 complaints of poll code violations were registered, with many addressed through the Election Commission’s C-Vigil app.

A Divisive Political Landscape

Since the last elections in 2019, Maharashtra’s political scene has witnessed significant upheavals, including splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP. The Mahayuti government is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. The election will test the strength of these new alliances and reshape Maharashtra’s political future.

The stage is set for an intense electoral battle, with results to reveal whether the Mahayuti retains power or the MVA makes a comeback.

• Check LIVE Updates Here:

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:50 AM

NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati Assembly seat, Yugendra Pawar, says, “…I am 100% confident that the people of Baramati will not forget Sharad Pawar and will bless us.”

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:46 AM

Actor Rajkummar Rao leaves from a polling booth in Mumbai after casting his vote for Maharashtra Election 2024.

He says, “It is very important (to vote). Everyone, please step out and vote. This is the voting day, it is very important.”

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:45 AM

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, says, “We have done the work, we want to work and we have the vision for future developments. I have faith in the voters of Baramati that they will make me victorious and send me to the Assembly for the 8th time…”

#WATCH | Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar says “We have done the work, we want to work and we have the vision for future developments. I have faith in the voters of Baramati that they will make me victorious and… pic.twitter.com/utIi5ES0ir — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:40 AM

Film director Kabir Khan arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote for Maharashtra Election 2024.

#WATCH | Film director Kabir Khan arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ALLWpoVYmi — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:37 AM

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi casts his vote in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:36 AM

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, shows his inked finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra Election 2024.

He says “Mahayuti is going to form the government here…”

#WATCH | Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #MaharashtraElection2024 He says “Mahayuti is going to form the government here…” pic.twitter.com/oGsCBMMbsL — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:33 AM

After casting his vote, former Uttar Pradesh Governor and BJP leader Ram Naik says, “I cast my vote in every election. Looking at the atmosphere of the last few months, I feel that Vidya Thakur (BJP candidate) will be elected from here…”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: After casting his vote, former Uttar Pradesh Governor and BJP leader Ram Naik says, “I cast my vote in every election. Looking at the atmosphere of the last few months, I feel that Vidya Thakur (BJP candidate) will be elected from here…”… pic.twitter.com/1IsplIyfnh — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:27 AM

Mumbai BJP president and candidate from Bandra West assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar casts his vote at a polling station in St. Stanislaus High School of Bandra in Mumbai.

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:23 AM

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “In a democracy, voting is a citizen’s duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote…”

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, “In a democracy, voting is a citizen’s duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote…”#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 https://t.co/TPje6eCYg2 pic.twitter.com/U6ePRamY7f — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:17AM

After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar says “Even during Lok Sabha, members of our family were contesting against each other and everyone has seen that. I tried to meet everyone in Baramati. I am hopeful that this time the people of Baramati will make me victorious…The people of Baramati will think about it (money distribution allegations against Vinod Tawde)…”

#WATCH | After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar says “Even during Lok Sabha, members of our family were contesting against each other and everyone has seen that. I tried to meet everyone in Baramati. I am… pic.twitter.com/jC0JbG7zSO — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:16AM

Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, “Ours is the biggest democracy of the world. My appeal to all the youngsters, elders and women – they all should come and vote. Whomever they want to vote for is their choice but they should come out and vote. This is the basic duty of every citizen that whenever there is an election, we should go to the polling booth and vote…”

#WATCH | Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, “Ours is the biggest democracy of the world. My appeal to all the youngsters, elders and women – they all should come and vote. Whomever they want to vote for is their choice but they should come out and vote. This is the basic duty of… https://t.co/L8IlOCYOE8 pic.twitter.com/b9YkUDazDp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:06 AM

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur for Maharashtra Election 2024.

#WATCH | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/Q9RVT3MZHO — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:04 AM

Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan casts his vote at the polling booth at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, under the Colaba Assembly constituency.

Mahayuti has fielded Rahul Narwekar (BJP) from Colaba; he faces a contest from Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Heera Devasi (Congress).

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:01 AM

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, arrives at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote for Maharashtra Election 2024.

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:01 AM

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, speaks to media as he arrives at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote for Maharashtra Election 2024.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar speaks to media as he arrives at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/7ZO3NG5B11 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 07:00 AM

Voting for Maharashtra Election 2024 begins. In Maharashtra, polling is being held in all 288 assembly constituencies. Voting for by-elections, including in Nanded (Maharashtra) Lok Sabha constituency.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:58 AM

Amravati’s Presiding officer Vijay Raut says “A total of 1,365 people will cast their votes at this polling station. We started mock polling here at 5:30 AM. 27 candidates are contesting elections here. The mock polling was conducted successfully…”

#WATCH | Amravati: Presiding officer Vijay Raut says “A total of 1,365 people will cast their votes at this polling station. We started mock polling here at 5:30 AM. 27 candidates are contesting elections here. The mock polling was conducted successfully…”… https://t.co/vmYpy8HyX1 pic.twitter.com/kwlukbOD9K — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:58 AM

Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in the Amravati Assembly constituency.

Polling in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:57 AM

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC, offers prayers at Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai ahead of voting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections2024.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC offers prayers at Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai ahead of voting for #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 (Video Source: Office of Shaina NC) pic.twitter.com/h81UMVCMyp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:44 AM

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC visits Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of voting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:36 AM

Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Mumbai. Polling in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:36 AM

Mock polling began at a polling booth in the Mahatma Society Club House of Pune.

Polling in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:26 AM

Final poll preparations are being conducted at a polling booth in Latur city. Polling in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:24 AM

Mock polling has begun at a polling booth in Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, in Thane. Polling in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am.

Nov 20, 2024 · 06:07 AM

Mock polling is being conducted at the polling booth at Shamarao Bapu Kapgate Sr. College Sakoli under Sakoli Assembly constituency of Bhandara district.

Polling in all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am.