As the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections began on Wednesday, key political figures from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) exercised their right to vote, calling on citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. Among them was NCP leader Nawab Malik, who cast his vote in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, where he is contesting against Shiv Sena’s Suresh ‘Bullet’ Patil.

Nawab Malik Urges Voter Turnout in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Maharashtra

Nawab Malik, who is seeking re-election from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, expressed his commitment to the electoral process by voting early in the day. Following his vote, Malik urged citizens to take part in the democratic process by voting in large numbers.

“I exercised my franchise today. My family is also voting. I urge people to step out of their houses in large numbers and vote, and elect an MLA of their choice,” Malik said, addressing the importance of active participation in shaping the future of the state.

In the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, Malik faces off against Suresh ‘Bullet’ Patil of Shiv Sena, a member of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. The BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), both alliance partners of the NCP in the state government, have raised concerns over Malik’s candidacy due to past allegations.

Controversial Candidature Defended by Ajit Pawar Amidst Maharashtra Elections

Despite the opposition to Malik’s candidacy from within his own alliance partners, NCP Chief and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, stood by the decision to field Malik for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat.

Malik, who was arrested in 2022 on charges of having alleged links with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim’s associates, has denied the accusations. However, no court has yet proven the allegations, and he has continued to maintain his innocence.

Ajit Pawar defended Malik’s ticket, asserting that the NCP trusted him and that the voters of Maharashtra would ultimately decide the outcome through their votes. Pawar’s backing of Malik is significant, as it underscores the internal dynamics of the NCP and the larger political coalition in the state.

Zeeshan Siddiqui Reflects on His Father’s Legacy

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Siddiqui, NCP’s candidate from Bandra East, cast his vote earlier on Wednesday, reflecting on the emotional weight of the occasion. For the first time, Siddiqui voted without the presence of his late father, Baba Siddiqui, a prominent figure in Mumbai’s political landscape.

“For the first time, I have come alone to vote. My father is no more. This is different but this will have to be done. I know that my father is with me. I started my day by visiting the graveyard in the morning…I think everyone must vote,” Siddiqui shared, acknowledging the personal significance of the day and urging his supporters to fulfill their civic duties.

Ajit Pawar Expresses Confidence in Victory in Maharashtra

As voting progressed across Maharashtra’s 288 constituencies, Ajit Pawar, who is contesting from Baramati, expressed confidence in his prospects of winning the election for the eighth time. In a statement to the press, he conveyed his trust in the people’s decision, stating that he was certain the voters would send him back to the Maharashtra Assembly.

“The people of Baramati have always supported me. I trust their judgment, and I am confident that I will return to the Assembly for the eighth time,” Ajit Pawar remarked, reflecting the strong political presence he holds in his constituency.

A High-Stakes Battle for Maharashtra

The ongoing election in Maharashtra is not just a contest for individual constituencies but also a fierce battle between shifting alliances and competing ideologies. The primary contest remains between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

The battle is intensified by the complex caste dynamics, emotional appeals, and deeply rooted ideological conflicts within Maharashtra’s political fabric. With political heavyweights like Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule on the frontlines, the elections are set to have far-reaching implications for the state’s governance.

Polling and Voter Turnout of Maharashtra elections

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, with a significant number of voters expected to cast their ballots. More than 4,000 candidates are competing in the elections, including over 2,000 independents, reflecting the wide array of choices available to the electorate.

With approximately 9.7 crore registered voters in Maharashtra, the turnout will be closely watched. This election, coming after a tumultuous period of shifting political allegiances, has captured the attention of both state and national political observers.