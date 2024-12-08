Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Slams NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Urges To ‘Introspect’ Defeat In Assembly Elections

After BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance has secured a massive victory in Mahrashtra assembly elections, opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi has questioned the victory, claiming the results as’shocking’ and even questioning the EVMs tampering.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had termed the comparison between votes polled and seats won by different parties as “surprising.” Pawar on Saturday said the opposition should not lose heart over its rout but go back to the people who do not seem to be enthused by the massive victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Maharashtra elections.

He said that his group of the NCP and Congress has garnered more votes but fewer seats than the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group). CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have slammed Sharad Pawar on his statement.

CM Fadnavis urges Pawar to ‘Introspect.’

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s comments on the Maharashtra Assembly election results, asking the opposition to “accept defeat” and “introspect.”

On X, Fadnavis, citing previous election results to deny his claims, stated that Pawar is misleading people. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP received 1.49 crore votes but won only nine seats, while Congress got 96 lakh votes and 13 seats. In the Shiv Sena constituency, the party received 73 lakh votes and seven seats; NCP (SP) polled 58 lakh votes and won eight seats. The same was replicated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wherein Congress got 87 lakh votes but won just one seat, he said. “.

Fadnavis said such vote-seat ratio differences are not new, and the opposition should introspect. “You will come out of this quicker if you accept defeat. I hope you advise your colleagues to introspect,” he said.

Deputy CM Shinde calls it ‘False Narrative.’

Opposition parties should stop saying that EVMs tampered with their electoral fortunes, said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and while attacking Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, said his false narratives were the greatest danger to democracy.”.

Sharad Pawar said the opposition must reconnect with the people and hold the ruling alliance accountable for its promises made in the election, including financial assistance to women under the “Ladki Bahin” scheme.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the elections in a landslide, bagging 230 of the 288 seats in the Assembly elections. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), won only 46 seats.

