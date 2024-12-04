‘Ek Hai To Safe H’: Devendra Fadnavis On Being Announced As Maharashtra CM

Fadnavis is set to take his oath on Thursday, in a ceremony reflecting the BJP's recent success in the state elections.

Devendra Fadnavis has been officially announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, marking his third term in office. The announcement came following a unanimous decision by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party. Fadnavis is set to take his oath on Thursday, in a ceremony reflecting the BJP’s recent success in the state elections.

Fadnavis’ candidacy was finalized during a core committee meeting of the BJP, which was held before the legislature party gathering in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, both serving as central observers for the election. The BJP achieved its best-ever performance in Maharashtra by securing 132 out of 288 assembly seats in the November 20 elections, underscoring the party’s stronghold in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, crediting their leadership for the BJP’s growth and success in Maharashtra. He emphasized unity among the BJP legislators, noting that despite challenges since 2019, the party had stayed intact, enabling the formation of the government in 2022.

Fadnavis highlighted the historic mandate given to the BJP and its allies, stating, “We will strive to fulfill the expectations of the people of Maharashtra. There may be decisions that align with or go against our wishes, but our priority remains the larger interest of the state and the nation.”

The BJP’s performance, coupled with Fadnavis’ leadership, signals a new chapter in Maharashtra politics, with a focus on stability, development, and addressing the aspirations of its citizens.

