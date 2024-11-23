Maharashtra Election Results: Zeeshan Siddique Leads From Vandre East Constituency

At just 32 years old, Zeeshan Siddique has emerged as a prominent political figure in Maharashtra. Currently leading in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections from the Vandre East constituency, Siddique represents the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His journey reflects a young politician navigating shifting party loyalties, familial legacy, and intense political rivalries.

In 2019, Siddique contested and won the same seat on a Congress ticket, defeating Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. However, in 2024, he is vying for re-election under the NCP banner after a dramatic political transition that began earlier this year.

A Zeeshan Siddiqui’s Heated Battle in Vandre East

Zeeshan Siddique is contesting against Varun Satish Sardesai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, in what has become one of the most closely watched contests in Mumbai. Both candidates represent influential political lineages, adding weight to the race. For Siddique, retaining Vandre East would cement his position as a rising star in the NCP, while for Sardesai, a win would reinforce Shiv Sena (UBT)’s presence in a critical constituency.

A Dramatic Shift from Congress to NCP

Zeeshan Siddique’s political career took a significant turn earlier this year when he was expelled from the Congress Party. The decision came in the wake of his cross-voting during the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, a move seen as defying party directives. This expulsion followed months of speculation about his political future, as his father, the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, had already left Congress to join the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

Joining the NCP

After several months of deliberation, Zeeshan Siddique officially joined the NCP nearly three weeks before the assembly elections. His induction was marked by a public show of support from Ajit Pawar, who welcomed him into the party fold. Shortly afterward, Siddique secured the NCP ticket to contest from his existing constituency, Vandre East, signaling the party’s confidence in his ability to retain the seat.

A Legacy of Leadership: Baba Siddique’s Influence

Zeeshan Siddique is the son of the late Baba Siddique, a veteran politician who had significant influence in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Baba Siddique’s shift from Congress to the NCP earlier this year set the stage for his son’s political realignment.

Tragedy Strikes

The Siddique family faced a tragic blow on October 12, when Baba Siddique was assassinated. He was shot dead by three attackers, with reports suggesting the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly due to Baba Siddique’s proximity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The police also revealed that Zeeshan Siddique was a potential target of the attackers, raising concerns about his safety during a critical political campaign.

Zeeshan Siddiqui’s Early Life and Educational Background

Born on October 3, 1992, in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood, Zeeshan Siddique hails from a family with deep political roots. His sister, Arshia Siddique, is a doctor, while Zeeshan took a different path, focusing on politics and public leadership.

He completed his education in management, earning a master’s degree in Global Management & Public Leadership from Regent’s University London. This international education has shaped his approach to governance, blending global perspectives with local priorities.

Entry into Electoral Politics

Zeeshan Siddique entered electoral politics in 2019, contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections from Vandre East, a seat previously held by his father. His victory against Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar marked his arrival as a young and dynamic leader. Since then, he has worked to establish his identity as a leader who prioritizes development and welfare in his constituency.

A Prominent Figure in 2024

The 2024 elections have placed Zeeshan Siddique at the center of Maharashtra’s political discourse. His shift from Congress to the NCP has not only redefined his political career but also highlighted the fluid dynamics of state politics. With the support of the Ajit Pawar-led faction, Siddique aims to retain his stronghold in Vandre East while carving out a larger role within the NCP.

