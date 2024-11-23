Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Election Results: Zeeshan Siddique Leads From Vandre East Constituency

Zeeshan Siddique, a prominent political figure in Maharashtra, leads in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections from the Vandre East constituency.

Maharashtra Election Results: Zeeshan Siddique Leads From Vandre East Constituency

At just 32 years old, Zeeshan Siddique has emerged as a prominent political figure in Maharashtra. Currently leading in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections from the Vandre East constituency, Siddique represents the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His journey reflects a young politician navigating shifting party loyalties, familial legacy, and intense political rivalries.

In 2019, Siddique contested and won the same seat on a Congress ticket, defeating Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. However, in 2024, he is vying for re-election under the NCP banner after a dramatic political transition that began earlier this year.

A Zeeshan Siddiqui’s Heated Battle in Vandre East

Zeeshan Siddique is contesting against Varun Satish Sardesai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, in what has become one of the most closely watched contests in Mumbai. Both candidates represent influential political lineages, adding weight to the race. For Siddique, retaining Vandre East would cement his position as a rising star in the NCP, while for Sardesai, a win would reinforce Shiv Sena (UBT)’s presence in a critical constituency.

A Dramatic Shift from Congress to NCP

Zeeshan Siddique’s political career took a significant turn earlier this year when he was expelled from the Congress Party. The decision came in the wake of his cross-voting during the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, a move seen as defying party directives. This expulsion followed months of speculation about his political future, as his father, the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, had already left Congress to join the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.

Joining the NCP

After several months of deliberation, Zeeshan Siddique officially joined the NCP nearly three weeks before the assembly elections. His induction was marked by a public show of support from Ajit Pawar, who welcomed him into the party fold. Shortly afterward, Siddique secured the NCP ticket to contest from his existing constituency, Vandre East, signaling the party’s confidence in his ability to retain the seat.

A Legacy of Leadership: Baba Siddique’s Influence

Zeeshan Siddique is the son of the late Baba Siddique, a veteran politician who had significant influence in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Baba Siddique’s shift from Congress to the NCP earlier this year set the stage for his son’s political realignment.

Tragedy Strikes

The Siddique family faced a tragic blow on October 12, when Baba Siddique was assassinated. He was shot dead by three attackers, with reports suggesting the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly due to Baba Siddique’s proximity to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The police also revealed that Zeeshan Siddique was a potential target of the attackers, raising concerns about his safety during a critical political campaign.

Zeeshan Siddiqui’s Early Life and Educational Background

Born on October 3, 1992, in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood, Zeeshan Siddique hails from a family with deep political roots. His sister, Arshia Siddique, is a doctor, while Zeeshan took a different path, focusing on politics and public leadership.

He completed his education in management, earning a master’s degree in Global Management & Public Leadership from Regent’s University London. This international education has shaped his approach to governance, blending global perspectives with local priorities.

Entry into Electoral Politics

Zeeshan Siddique entered electoral politics in 2019, contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections from Vandre East, a seat previously held by his father. His victory against Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar marked his arrival as a young and dynamic leader. Since then, he has worked to establish his identity as a leader who prioritizes development and welfare in his constituency.

A Prominent Figure in 2024

The 2024 elections have placed Zeeshan Siddique at the center of Maharashtra’s political discourse. His shift from Congress to the NCP has not only redefined his political career but also highlighted the fluid dynamics of state politics. With the support of the Ajit Pawar-led faction, Siddique aims to retain his stronghold in Vandre East while carving out a larger role within the NCP.

MUST READ: Jharkhand Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Majority Pollsters Predict BJP’s Clean Sweep

Filed under

Election Results Maharashtra Election Vandre East Constituency Zeeshan Siddique
Advertisement

Also Read

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

Maiya Samman Scheme Helps JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Leap for Victory in Jharkhand

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He Becomes The Next MAHARASHTRA CM?

What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He...

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut Alleges ‘conspiracy’ As Mahayuti Takes Lead In Maharashtra

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Assembly Election Result 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra as JMM Alliance Gains in Jharkhand

Entertainment

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox