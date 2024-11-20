Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Maharashtra Elections: Sharmila Pawar Alleges NCP Workers Issued ‘Death Threats To Her Son’s Supporters’

Sharmila Pawar, mother of NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, has alleged that workers from the rival NCP faction, led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar, issued death threats and intimidated her son’s party members outside a polling booth in Baramati, Pune district, on Wednesday.

Sharmila Pawar, mother of NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, has alleged that workers from the rival NCP faction, led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar, issued death threats and intimidated her son’s party members outside a polling booth in Baramati, Pune district, on Wednesday. Sharmila Pawar stated that when she arrived at the scene, she found that voter slips bearing the NCP party’s symbol were being distributed, while her party members were being threatened. “When I received the information, I went to the spot and saw that some voter slips bearing the symbol of their (NCP) party were being circulated, and our people were being intimidated and given death threats,” she said.

Sharmila Pawar confirmed that she would be filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding the alleged incident.

Election Controversy in Baramati

Yugendra Pawar, contesting against his uncle, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in the highly charged Baramati election, is facing off in a battle that is steeped in family dynamics. The constituency has been a stronghold for the Pawar family for years. Ajit Pawar, however, denied any involvement in the allegations. Kiran Gujar, the election-in-charge for Ajit Pawar’s faction, responded to the claims by pointing out that Sharmila Pawar, not being an election official, had no right to be present at the polling station. He also questioned why the election officer did not object to the distribution of slips, challenging the opposition to prove their allegations.

The Baramati Contest: A Family Affair

The Baramati election is more than just a political contest; it is a significant family dispute within the Pawar clan. While Ajit Pawar has focused on promoting a development-oriented narrative, Sharad Pawar, the grand patriarch of the family, has rallied behind his grandnephew Yugendra, appealing to emotions. On the final day of campaigning, Sharad Pawar addressed a rally in support of Yugendra but refrained from making any personal attacks on his estranged nephew, Ajit Pawar. Some political analysts suggest this might be a strategic move, possibly leaving room for post-election reconciliation or to avoid giving Ajit Pawar sympathy votes.

Ajit Pawar’s Campaign Shift

Ajit Pawar, who has held the Baramati seat since 1991, has long enjoyed an easy victory. However, this election marks a shift in his approach. Unlike previous elections where he did not campaign heavily in his family’s stronghold, he has made a concerted effort to ensure his victory in 2024, especially after his wife, Sunetra Pawar, was defeated by Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

