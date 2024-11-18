Maharashtra Polls 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Vows Ban On Dharavi Redevelopment, 50% Reservation

Uddhav Thackeray’s manifesto for Maharashtra Polls 2024 promises to scrap Dharavi redevelopment, raise reservation limits, and focus on employment and women’s welfare.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled for November 20, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has made bold promises that could shape the state’s future. Among the highlights of the party’s manifesto, termed the ‘Vachan Nama,’ are a ban on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project led by the Adani Group and an overhaul of the existing reservation cap, increasing it beyond the current 50% limit.

Scrapping the Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Thackeray pledged to halt the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, citing its potential harm to Mumbai’s heritage and socio-economic balance. “We will scrap the Dharavi Redevelopment Project given to Adani. Instead, we will establish an International Finance Centre in Dharavi, creating job opportunities for thousands,” Thackeray announced at the manifesto launch at Matoshree, his Mumbai residence.

Thackeray’s new vision includes an affordable housing policy prioritizing local residents, termed as “sons of the soil.” He also proposed halting the planned cluster development of fishing community homes (Koliwadas) and villages (Goathans) unless residents consent to the changes.

Increasing Reservation Beyond 50%

In a bold move, Thackeray promised to challenge the constitutional limit on reservations. “We believe in empowering every community by offering equitable opportunities. Our focus will be on expanding reservations across sectors,” he said.

Focus on Employment and Education

Recognizing unemployment as a significant issue, Thackeray promised job fairs in every district every three months. Free education for all students, irrespective of gender, was another highlight.

To bolster women’s empowerment, he announced schemes such as free bus travel for women, recruitment of 18,000 women in the police force, and all-women police stations across Maharashtra.

MVA’s Joint Vision

Thackeray clarified that while Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition with Congress and NCP, some promises were unique to his party’s agenda. The joint MVA manifesto, expected soon, would unify their collective vision for the state.

A Nod to Maharashtra’s Heritage

Thackeray’s manifesto includes plans to build a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district, reinforcing cultural pride among voters.

Additional Promises

Other key promises include:

Restoring the old pension scheme.

Stabilizing prices of essential commodities.

Continuing the Ladki Bahin Yojana’s monthly ₹1,500 allowance for women.

Women-Centric and Inclusive Schemes

Thackeray’s manifesto highlighted inclusive development, emphasizing gender equality and community empowerment.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. Whether Thackeray’s promises will resonate with voters remains to be seen, but his manifesto has undoubtedly set the stage for a high-stakes election.

