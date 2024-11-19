Maharashtra Polls: Top 5 ‘Maha’ Showdowns To Watch In The Upcoming Assembly Elections

Maharashtra gears up for its November 20 elections, with BJP and Congress battling for dominance. Allies Shiv Sena, NCP, and others aim to secure political influence amid high-profile campaigns.

Maharashtra is all geared up for its political showdown as the elections are just around the corner and are poised to take place on Wednesday, 20th November. Both the big players, the BJP and Congress, are competing for the title of the largest party, and at the same time, their respective allies—Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and NCP (SP)—are focused mainly on securing their political hold.

The campaigning for Maharashtra saw many national leaders taking the forefront, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, traversing across the state to garner support for their respective candidates.

Out of 288 seats that will be fought for, 234 will be in the general category, 29 for SCs and 25 for STs. The state Chief Electoral Office reported that 4,140 candidates are now in the fray for contesting the elections after 2,938 withdrawals from the 7,078 valid nominations filled.

Let’s take a look at the key battleground constituencies to watch out for:

Worli

The Worli assembly seat of Mumbai is gearing up for a three-way contest between Milind Deora from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Sandeep Deshpande.

Milind Deora’s Urban Appeal

His strong appeal among urban middle-class voters could help him make an impact in Worli. Deora has been a minister in the UPA-2 government with key positions such as Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Minister for Shipping.

Aaditya Thackeray’s Steady 2019 Image

Aaditya Thackeray, who won the 2019 elections with a landslide victory by winning as many as 89,248 votes—way ahead of his rival NCP’s Suresh Mane—has established a public persona of doing things himself. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thackeray had personally visited the state-run hospitals where Covid-positive patients were being admitted, which also cinched his public persona.

Sandeep Deshpande’s Local Focus

In comparison, MNS has fewer numerable votes. Nevertheless, Sandeep Deshpande has managed to gain a niche for himself because he has been stressing issues at the grassroots level- infrastructure and housing. His direct approach to civic matters has earned him huge support, particularly from Marathi-speaking people in Worli.

Baramati

Family Rivalry as Yugendra Pawar Challenges Ajit Pawar

There would be a fight between two members of the influential Pawar family at the Baramati constituency, as Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Yugendra Pawar has challenged deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar from the constituency he represented for seven consecutive terms since 1991. It would be another installment in their age-long fight on the political front, especially since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the influence of the Pawar family came under intense scrutiny.

Yugendra Pawar’s Political Debut

One of these young candidates is Yugendra Pawar, being mentored by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, and making his political debut in Baramati with strong backing from the SP in the NCP.

He has also managed to involve himself in handling the Lok Sabha campaign for his aunt, Supriya Sule, besides being the treasurer of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution founded by Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar’s Stronghold

A dominant face in Baramati, Ajit Pawar has won the seat with an impeccable 83.24% vote share in 2019. Now, with a long history of political dominance in the region, Ajit Pawar will look to defend his seat, though despite a challenge or two he faces from within his own family.

Vandre East

Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai Get Ready for a Significant Contest

In Vandre East, an intense contest is in store between Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai. Zeeshan Siddique has been a prominent figure but with strong support from young voters and the Muslim community. He has been very proactive toward local issues and has come to his supporters’ rescue with sympathy votes after the death of his father, Baba Siddique, who had served as a minister of Maharashtra.

Varun Sardesai Backing Shiv Sena (UBT)

Varun Sardesai, nephew of Uddhav Thackeray, has always been a loyal Shiv Sena (UBT) stalwart. As the party split in 2022, Sardesai is likely to pull substantially from the traditional voter base of Shiv Sena in Vandre East, making this a closely contested race.

Nagpur South West

Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Fourth Term

Nagpur South West: The Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is seeking an unbroken fourth term in the Nagpur South West constituency in this assembly election. Fadnavis has been a representative of the constituency since 2009 and has developed political goodwill with his long experience and development works in the area.

Praful Gudadhe to Take on BJP’s Citadel

Congress candidate Praful Gudadhe, deeply rooted in the local community, will benefit here-although possibly among those who are unhappy with the present administration. With issues related to urban infrastructure and public services, voters may welcome a change from the BJP’s policies that Gudadhe may latch on to.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Eknath Shinde Faces Nephew of Anand Dighe

In Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest against Kedar Dighe, the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, who had been Shinde’s political guru.

Shinde’s Deep Ties to Dighe’s Legacy

The political ties of Eknath Shinde with the late Anand Dighe are well documented. Shinde has often named Dighe as a guiding figure in his political journey, and even in the financing of the Marathi film Dharmaveer 2, he has highlighted the life and influence of Dighe.

