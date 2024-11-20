Maharashtra Voting Percentage, Highest Voter From Gadchiroli, Least From Mumbai City

Maharashtra Assembly elections, the voter turnout stands at 32.18%. Gadchiroli district recorded the highest turnout at 50.89%, while Mumbai City registered the lowest participation with just 27.73%

Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2

In Jharkhand, the voter turnout for Phase 2 of the elections has reached 47.92%. Pakur leads with the highest turnout at 53.83%, while Bokaro reported the lowest turnout at 42.52%.

Political Chaos Amid Bitcoin

Supriya Sule has denied the allegations of corruption by the BJP. She said, “I deny all the allegations levelled against me by Sudhanshu Trivedi. All this is conjecture and innuendo, and I am ready for a debate with any representative of the bjp at a time and date of their choice, in a public forum.”

The BJP alleged that Supriya Sule and Nana Patole are linked in a cryptocurrency scam. This allegation came after IPS Officer Ravindra Nath misappropriated bitcoins from a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case to fund the ongoing assembly elections.

