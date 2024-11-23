Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra’s CM Will Be Sworn In On This Date

Maharashtra's new government, led by the Mahayuti alliance, will hold its swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on November 25, marking a historic political milestone.

Maharashtra’s CM Will Be Sworn In On This Date

The Mahayuti alliance, riding high on its remarkable victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, is set to form the state government. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Monday at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. However, the suspense over the Chief Minister’s post remains, adding intrigue to the political developments.

Mahayuti’s Dominance In Maharashtra

In a resounding sweep, the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP factions has won in a landslide victory by unseating the MVA coalition. The win for the alliance means tightening its political grip on the state, and it remains an historic comeback for the same.

Chief Ministerial Decides Sitting

Though Eknath Shinde continues as Chief Minister currently, it has not been confirmed if the BJP wants him to continue as Chief Minister. Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently clarified that the leadership of all the three alliance partners will decide on the Chief Minister’s post. The final say is said to go to the national party presidents, which has raised speculations that the BJP might stake a claim to be in the number one position.

Exit Polls And Voting Result

Majority of exit polls had forecast a win for the Mahayuti alliance led by BJP, but some of them said it’s a close affair between the MVA alliance and the ruling Mahayuti. While a majority in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly requires 145, the Mahayuti has crossed the mark with much elbow room.

This victory comes as a sharp turnaround from the alliance’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections five months ago, where they had bagged only 17 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. What the Haryana Assembly polls have underlined is a powerful resurgence for the BJP-led Mahayuti – signalling its return to dominance.

The swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday at Wankhede Stadium is likely to be a grand affair, reflecting the significance of this historic political triumph.

MUST READ | Maharashtra Election Result: ‘Good Governance And Development Wins’, Says PM Modi On NDA’s Landslide Victory

Filed under

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra CM Mahayuti
Advertisement

Also Read

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra 2024: A Landslide Victory & Unbelievable Close Wins

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra 2024: A Landslide Victory & Unbelievable Close Wins

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra: Top 10 Candidates With Unbelievable Victory Margins!

BJP’s Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs In Maharashtra: Top 10 Candidates With Unbelievable Victory Margins!

5 Big Winners From Today’s Election Results: Check The List

5 Big Winners From Today’s Election Results: Check The List

From Tycoons To Politicians: Who’s Steering Trump’s Vision For America?

From Tycoons To Politicians: Who’s Steering Trump’s Vision For America?

How Mamata Banerjee Bounced Back In West Bengal By-Polls Amid RG Kar Rape Case Challenges

How Mamata Banerjee Bounced Back In West Bengal By-Polls Amid RG Kar Rape Case Challenges

Entertainment

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox