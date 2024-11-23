Maharashtra’s CM Will Be Sworn In On This Date

Maharashtra's new government, led by the Mahayuti alliance, will hold its swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on November 25, marking a historic political milestone.

The Mahayuti alliance, riding high on its remarkable victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, is set to form the state government. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Monday at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. However, the suspense over the Chief Minister’s post remains, adding intrigue to the political developments.

Mahayuti’s Dominance In Maharashtra

In a resounding sweep, the Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP factions has won in a landslide victory by unseating the MVA coalition. The win for the alliance means tightening its political grip on the state, and it remains an historic comeback for the same.

Chief Ministerial Decides Sitting

Though Eknath Shinde continues as Chief Minister currently, it has not been confirmed if the BJP wants him to continue as Chief Minister. Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently clarified that the leadership of all the three alliance partners will decide on the Chief Minister’s post. The final say is said to go to the national party presidents, which has raised speculations that the BJP might stake a claim to be in the number one position.

Exit Polls And Voting Result

Majority of exit polls had forecast a win for the Mahayuti alliance led by BJP, but some of them said it’s a close affair between the MVA alliance and the ruling Mahayuti. While a majority in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly requires 145, the Mahayuti has crossed the mark with much elbow room.

This victory comes as a sharp turnaround from the alliance’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections five months ago, where they had bagged only 17 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. What the Haryana Assembly polls have underlined is a powerful resurgence for the BJP-led Mahayuti – signalling its return to dominance.

The swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday at Wankhede Stadium is likely to be a grand affair, reflecting the significance of this historic political triumph.

