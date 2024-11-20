Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Why Mumbai Does Not Turn Up To Vote? ‘Value Luxury More Than Voting’

Voting is underway for all 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly including Mumbai on November 20. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting in these elections, with polling having commenced at 7 a.m. and scheduled to continue until 6 p.m.

Prioritizing luxury over civic duty

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, criticized the affluent class of Mumbai for their indifference towards the democratic process, highlighting low voter turnout in the city. In a post on X, Goenka accused the city’s elite of prioritizing luxury over civic duty as Maharashtra holds single-phase polling today.

He suggested that many affluent residents of areas like Malabar Hill might avoid voting, citing concerns over trivial matters such as choosing between luxury vehicles or matching designer accessories for the occasion. He further taunted the city’s wealthy for their preoccupation with lifestyle concerns, remarking on their tendency to focus on personal indulgences over engaging in democracy.

Urban apathy and Mumbai

Low voter turnout in Maharashtra’s urban regions continues to be a challenge. In the 2019 state assembly elections, around 62 to 64 urban constituencies recorded voter participation below the state average. Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, despite having significant electorates, consistently report low engagement. In the 2019 elections, Mumbai’s voter turnout was just 50.7%, significantly lagging behind the averages of other metropolitan cities. Certain areas, such as Bandra West (44%), Andheri West (43.5%), Versova (42.4%), and Colaba (40%), reported even lower turnout. Slum-dominated regions like Mankhurd and Dharavi recorded marginally higher figures of approximately 47%.

How Mumbai voted in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections presented a similar pattern, with Maharashtra, including all six constituencies in Mumbai, recording the lowest turnout at 49.04%, as per provisional data from the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App. Notably, none of Mumbai’s six Lok Sabha seats crossed the 50% voter turnout threshold.

Urban voter apathy remains a significant issue in Mumbai. The Election Commission has reiterated concerns about voter disengagement in cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow, urging residents to participate actively. The commission emphasized that such cities have historically “suffered” from voter apathy and encouraged citizens to turn out in larger numbers to reverse this trend.

Filed under

MAHARASHTRA ELECTION 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra voter turnout maharashtra voting percentage Mumbai voting percentage
