At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
Home > India > At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media

At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media

At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 18:45:10 IST

New Delhi [India], September 13: This November, the century-old Savoy in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, a heritage landmark that has stood for over a hundred years in the Garhwal Himalayas, will open its doors to some of India’s most influential technology leaders. Against this backdrop of history and Himalayan grandeur, CIO Horizon 2025, hosted by Tech Disruptor Media (a brand of Bharat Network Group), will take place from November 7–9, 2025, as an invitation-only residential leadership retreat.

The gathering will bring together more than 75+ CIOs, CTOs, and Chief Digital Officers from sectors including BFSI, manufacturing, retail, pharma, IT/ITES, and the public sector. Unlike conventional conferences, CIO Horizon 2025 is crafted as a reflective retreat, balancing vision keynotes, thought-leadership panels, peer-led roundtables, and a unique CIO Debate session with immersive treks, wellness activities, and starlit networking evenings.

The retreat will also feature inspirational perspectives beyond technology, with Chunky Panday on reinvention and perseverance, Ruskin Bond on storytelling and simplicity, and Ashneer Grover on candid leadership in disruptive times.

By choosing Mussoorie, the summit not only elevates leadership dialogue but also highlights Uttarakhand’s emergence as a knowledge-driven destination where natural inspiration and forward-looking conversations converge.

For more details, visit ciohorizon.techdisruptormedia.com

About Tech Disruptor Media:

Tech Disruptor Media is a content-driven B2B media brand of Bharat Network Group (BNG), dedicated to shaping technology-driven conversations that matter. With a focus on innovation and impact, the brand curates platforms that bring together decision-makers, industry experts, and innovators to exchange ideas, share insights, and chart the future of enterprise technology.

Through conferences, leadership retreats, publications, and digital storytelling, Tech Disruptor Media redefines how technology narratives are told and experienced in today’s fast-evolving digital era. Its mission is to bridge the gap between technology and its audience, enabling purposeful discussions that inspire transformation and drive business growth.

Media Related Queries:

Ashish Srivastava

Founder & Director

+91-8882002378

ashish@thefoundermedia.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media

At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media

QUICK LINKS