Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

A data network outage affected the flight operations at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday. Several Airlines issued advisories for affected passengers.

A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored, however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as… — Air India (@airindia) August 9, 2025

In a post on X, Air India wrote, “A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored; however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively.”

Air India urged passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

The Mumbai Airport authorities said that they are working to ease passenger movement and minimise further disruption., they said.

