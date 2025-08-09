LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

A data network outage affected the flight operations at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday. Several Airlines issued advisories for affected passengers. Air India urged passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. Direct Link.

Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory (Representative Image)
Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory (Representative Image)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 9, 2025 18:42:43 IST

A data network outage affected the flight operations at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday. Several Airlines issued advisories for affected passengers.

In a post on X, Air India wrote, “A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored; however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively.”

Air India urged passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Direct link – Click Here

The Mumbai Airport authorities said that they are working to ease passenger movement and minimise further disruption., they said.
(More Details Awaited)

Tags: air india’Data Network OutageData OutageMumbai Airport

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory
Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory
Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory
Attention: Flight Operations Hit By Data Network Outage At Mumbai Airport, Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?