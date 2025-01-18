Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Supreme Court To Hear Bengaluru Techie’s Mother’s Plea For Grandson’s Custody

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for a custody plea filed by Anju Devi, the mother of deceased Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for a custody plea filed by Anju Devi, the mother of deceased Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash. The case has gained national attention due to the tragic circumstances surrounding Atul’s death and the ensuing legal battle for custody of his four-year-old son.

The Tragic Death of Atul Subhash

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old software engineer, was found hanging in his residence in Bengaluru’s Munnekolalu area on December 9, 2024. Before taking this drastic step, Atul left behind a suicide note and a video detailing the mental harassment he allegedly faced from his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family. His messages highlighted his struggles and pointed to his deteriorating mental health due to his marriage. These revelations led to widespread public outcry and demands for a thorough investigation.

Custody Battle for Atul Subhash’s Son

Anju Devi, Atul’s mother, filed a habeas corpus petition seeking custody of her grandson. She argued that a child under six years of age should not be placed in a boarding school, citing her concern for the child’s well-being. During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma, was informed that the child is currently enrolled in a boarding school in Haryana. Devi’s counsel, Advocate Kumar Dushyant Singh, alleged that Nikita had concealed the child’s location and had not prioritized the child’s best interests.

Allegations Against Nikita Singhania- Atul Subhash’s Wife

The legal proceedings have been contentious, with Atul’s father, Pawan Kumar Modi, accusing Nikita of exploiting their grandson for financial gain.

“I am worried about my grandson and where he is. We have received some information from the Karnataka police about our grandson… The mother (Nikita Singhania) has no love for the child. She is using him as an ATM to extort money,” Modi told ANI on January 5.

Nikita, along with her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, had been arrested following Atul’s suicide but were granted bail earlier in January.

Supreme Court’s Directive in The Atul Subhash Suicide Case

During the last hearing, the court considered photographs presented by Devi’s counsel showing the grandparents’ prior interactions with their grandson. The court ordered that the child be produced in court at the next hearing on January 20, emphasizing that a decision could not be influenced by media narratives. The bench also highlighted the need to consider the child’s welfare above all else.

What Is The Atul Subhash Suicide Case?

Atul’s tragic death and the circumstances surrounding it have sparked widespread debate on mental health, family disputes, and child custody laws. Anju Devi’s plea represents a critical step in the family’s ongoing fight to secure custody of the child and ensure his well-being.

The upcoming Supreme Court hearing on January 20 will be pivotal in determining the future of the custody case and addressing the broader issues of justice and family dynamics in the aftermath of Atul’s untimely demise.