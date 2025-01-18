Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Supreme Court To Hear Bengaluru Techie’s Mother’s Plea For Grandson’s Custody

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for a custody plea filed by Anju Devi, the mother of deceased Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash.

Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Supreme Court To Hear Bengaluru Techie’s Mother’s Plea For Grandson’s Custody

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for a custody plea filed by Anju Devi, the mother of deceased Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash. The case has gained national attention due to the tragic circumstances surrounding Atul’s death and the ensuing legal battle for custody of his four-year-old son.

The Tragic Death of Atul Subhash

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old software engineer, was found hanging in his residence in Bengaluru’s Munnekolalu area on December 9, 2024. Before taking this drastic step, Atul left behind a suicide note and a video detailing the mental harassment he allegedly faced from his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family. His messages highlighted his struggles and pointed to his deteriorating mental health due to his marriage. These revelations led to widespread public outcry and demands for a thorough investigation.

Custody Battle for Atul Subhash’s Son

Anju Devi, Atul’s mother, filed a habeas corpus petition seeking custody of her grandson. She argued that a child under six years of age should not be placed in a boarding school, citing her concern for the child’s well-being. During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma, was informed that the child is currently enrolled in a boarding school in Haryana. Devi’s counsel, Advocate Kumar Dushyant Singh, alleged that Nikita had concealed the child’s location and had not prioritized the child’s best interests.

Allegations Against Nikita Singhania- Atul Subhash’s Wife

The legal proceedings have been contentious, with Atul’s father, Pawan Kumar Modi, accusing Nikita of exploiting their grandson for financial gain.

“I am worried about my grandson and where he is. We have received some information from the Karnataka police about our grandson… The mother (Nikita Singhania) has no love for the child. She is using him as an ATM to extort money,” Modi told ANI on January 5.

Nikita, along with her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, had been arrested following Atul’s suicide but were granted bail earlier in January.

Supreme Court’s Directive in The Atul Subhash Suicide Case

During the last hearing, the court considered photographs presented by Devi’s counsel showing the grandparents’ prior interactions with their grandson. The court ordered that the child be produced in court at the next hearing on January 20, emphasizing that a decision could not be influenced by media narratives. The bench also highlighted the need to consider the child’s welfare above all else.

What Is The Atul Subhash Suicide Case?

Atul’s tragic death and the circumstances surrounding it have sparked widespread debate on mental health, family disputes, and child custody laws. Anju Devi’s plea represents a critical step in the family’s ongoing fight to secure custody of the child and ensure his well-being.

The upcoming Supreme Court hearing on January 20 will be pivotal in determining the future of the custody case and addressing the broader issues of justice and family dynamics in the aftermath of Atul’s untimely demise.

ALSO READ: How Much Is SN Subrahmanyan’s Salary? Larsen & Toubro’s Chairman Earns 534.57 Times The Median Salary Of His Employees

Filed under

Atul Subhash Suicide Case Supreme Court

Advertisement

Also Read

Court Reserves Order On Delhi CM Atishi’s Defamation Case Appeal

Court Reserves Order On Delhi CM Atishi’s Defamation Case Appeal

RG Kar Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Bursts Into Tears After The Judgement, Check What He Say

RG Kar Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Bursts Into Tears After The Judgement, Check What He...

RG Kar Rape Verdict: What Is Capital Punishment?

RG Kar Rape Verdict: What Is Capital Punishment?

RG Kar Case Verdict: Convict Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges IPS Officer’s Involvement

RG Kar Case Verdict: Convict Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence, Alleges IPS Officer’s Involvement

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: What Are The BNS Sections Framed Against The Accused?

Entertainment

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Viral | Saif Ali Khan Attacker Caught On CCTV Buying Mobile Phone Cover In Dadar

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Saif Ali Khan Attacker Is Suspected To Flee The City, Investigation Underway

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox